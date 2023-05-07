IRS finds new way to hurt American businesses

As the CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, it is with great concern that I address the proposed expansion of the IRS’s scope and responsibility to include tax filing and collection for all American taxpayers.
Tax season is a universally dreaded time of year, and the frustration of dealing with the IRS is a major driver of this sentiment.
Our member businesses regularly express their frustration with the agency’s overburdened system and lack of responsiveness to taxpayer inquiries.
This proposal would only exacerbate these issues and create an even larger government bureaucracy that would impede the financial interests of Arizonian taxpayers.
The Chandler Chamber of Commerce represents many certified public accountants who have served the families and small businesses of our community for decades.
This proposal would put them out of business and would force taxpayers to compete with the government for tax preparation services. This is not in the best interest of taxpayers or the free market.
The conflict of interest created by the IRS being both the chief tax collector for the federal government and responsible for preparing tax returns is a cause for serious concern.
It is not possible for the IRS to look out for the interests of taxpayers when it is also mandated to collect revenue for the government
I am grateful that other prominent voices and leaders from around the state are speaking out on this issue.
The leader of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rob Elias, has rightfully identified the clear conflict of interest that would arise from giving the IRS the mandate to prepare tax returns and collect revenue.
As someone who has been serving the Chandler Chamber of Commerce for the past decade, I am committed to advocating for the many businesses that call Chandler home.
The proposed expansion of the IRS’s responsibility would do just the opposite. It would force hardworking Arizona & Chandler residents to take precious time away from busy schedules to wait to speak with a government agency when a problem with their tax filing arises.
I urge our leaders like Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to reject a sole government-run tax preparation system and do what’s right for Arizona families and businesses.
The hardworking entrepreneurs and families of Chandler are simply trying to make a better life for themselves and their loved ones. They deserve a system that works for them, not against them.
Terri Kimble is the President and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. Terri is very active in her community and serves on multiple community and non-profit boards. Terri strives to go above and beyond to assist small business owners become successful.
