Hidden House owner proud of his concept

The Hidden House is a hidden gem in downtown Chandler and as such, it earned the Chandler Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Medium Business of the Year award.
Gavin Jacobs and Jackie Hall bought and renovated an 800-square-foot cottage built in 1939, opening the bar-restaurant in August 2019.
“We redid the entire cottage,” Jacobs explained. “There was a garage port that we actually changed and made into a back bar. The front of the cottage has a bar as well with some intimate dining. We put out a terrace in the back. ..It’s covered patio seating by the back bar.
“And then we built a 2,500-square foot hangar which opens up, as well. So, it’s about 10,000 square feet of property. We can seat about 220 guests.”
Jacobs and Hall were intent on bringing a more elevated dining-and-drinking establishment to downtown that offers an experience that just didn’t appeal to the casual diner.
“It’s really for everybody to come in and offer something to anybody at a more elevated, more higher-end product,” said Jacobs, who also owns the Brickyard restaurant in Chandler, which just celebrated its seventh anniversary.
Jacobs also is building two more restaurants – The Maple House and Elliot’s Steakhouse.
The Maple House is behind The Hidden House on Boston Street and will be offer coffee, wine and beer. Jacob said it will be “something a little more family oriented, where there are fire pits, fireplaces outside, some games for kids, where people can come and relax.”
Next to the Brickyard, is Elliot’s Steakhouse, also on Boston Street, that Jacob intends to offer a high-end dining experience.
The name Jacob is giving that restaurant has a sentimental origin.
“We opened the Brickyard and had been in business a couple of years. My partner Elliot Hall at the time passed away in May 2022. That’s why I’m naming the steakhouse after him. I decided to dedicate that name and that building to him and his legacy in downtown Chandler.”
The Hidden House’s menu changes each fall and spring.
He boasts that everything on it is “scratch-made.”
“We are constantly elevating and trying to be more innovative,” he said. “When we opened up, it was more basic. We focused on chef-inspired New American cuisine.
“And over the years, we keep pushing ourselves, our team, and we keep elevating our food. We just want the community to get the best value for what they’re getting and what they’re experiencing.”
The more popular menu items include Jacobs’ favorite, the prime rib grade chop.
“It’s got a 24-hour brine and it comes with charred Brussels sprout, pear, it has a little bit of a syrup topped off with pepita. Super tender. Delicious. A ton of flavor.”
Another dish Jacobs boasts about is the Branzino sea bass. “That comes with an Israeli cous cous risotto over the top. We shave a little lemon zest over it with some local micro greens.”
He also said the espresso-crusted filet on the dinner menu is popular.
“That’s actually been on a couple of menus. That’s got a black garlic purée. It comes with Yukon gold potatoes. It has bacon lardons that are thick cuts of bacon, a little bit of bleu cheese and a red wine demi. That’s probably one of our most popular dishes.”
For appetizers, shishito peppers are popular along with popcorn shrimp. “It’s like tempura raw shrimp,” said Jacobs. “We do it with a sesame aioli. It’s got some fresh pineapple and local micro greens. And then we like to do Calabrian chili crisp scattered on it.”
The bottom line, Jacob said, is about balance and focusing on variety so that anybody can find something they want to eat.
“We always put a vegan dish on there and a vegetarian dish. And try and put items on there our customers can relate to. And then we push the mark on those items.”
Jacobs said the cocktail focus is on classics.
“For instance, the Ramos gin fizz, a Havana Cuba cocktail in 1888. The Tom Collins, I know that’s a Jerry Thomas cocktail invented in 1876. What we’ve done is we’ve taken the exact recipes and we replicated those and that’s how we make our own cocktail program which is pretty unique.”
Jacob said a prized part opf the Hidden Hosue is its patio.
“You feel like you’re not in Arizona anymore. The weather is so nice eight months out of the year so we wanted to focus on some nice intimate patios. We have two of them.”
The restaurant has a hangar that can accommodate up to 100 people for regular dining and events/special occasions.
“There’s nothing like it in the downtown,” Jacob said. “It’s cozy with more of a Europeanesque feel when you walk in. The focus has always been to take somebody out of the day-to-day life and let them feel like they’re on vacation. Let them feel like they’re somewhere else.”
He said their customer base is huge. “We have 60 employees. We’re in go mode 24/7. Everyone’s always excited to be there. I have an incredible team of management, staff, back-of-the-house kitchen and my executive chef.
“I’m blessed with a good team that always pushes the mark to try and cater to our guests. That’s why we’re there. We’re there to cater to the community. We’re trying to push the mark. It’s all about our customers. Anything we can do for our customers is what we’ll do.”
“We want to wait hand and foot on the customer. Whatever they want, we’re there to accommodate.”
Jacobs added that he works closely with employees. “Whatever I can do to help on a daily basis, I can always jump in and I can do anything they need.
“I’m blessed with what we have in Chandler. The community support is just beyond. I never thought or dreamed The Hidden House would be what it is today.”
Even though there are many restaurants in downtown Chandler, Jacobs said, “Everyone gets along so well and everyone works together and everyone meets together and everyone pushes for this community to stand on its own.
It’s just a great team of neighbors down here that all support each other.”
