Electric vehicle owners share likes, dislikes

Phoenix is electrifying. The City Council aims to have at least 280,000 battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) on local roads by 2030. That would be about 15% of all vehicles currently registered in Phoenix.
When the city set that goal in June 2022, there were 40,740 all-electric vehicles registered in the entire state of Arizona. Currently there are about 65,000 statewide.
Several factors are behind the push. First, there’s the money. The Valley hosts several BEV manufacturers, a source of high-paying jobs for local residents.
The federal government is offering $7.5 billion in funding to create electric charging infrastructure nationwide.
Then, there’s the $1 billion up for grabs from Electrify America, a company that owns and manages a BEV charging network.
Concerns about air pollution and climate change also play a role. Maricopa County received an “F” grade for air quality in a recent report by the American Lung Association.
Public and private approach
To meet its 2030 goal, Phoenix wants to add at least 500 charging stations at city properties like parks and 500 more at workplaces.
Right now, there are fewer than 2,000 public stations across the entire Valley.
The city plans to buy 200 light-duty BEVs for its fleet and create a charging infrastructure for city employees to use at work.
There also will be investments in underserved communities and changes to permitting and zoning to spur builders to add BEV charging in single- and multi-family developments.
And, Phoenix is not the only one getting electrified.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on where it should install charging stations in the state highway system.
Those changes may come just in time. Nationwide, industry experts predict that 1 in 4 vehicles sold in 2030 will be a zero-emission vehicle.
With this kind of public support, and purchase incentives from the federal government up to $7,500, momentum is building. Many people are thinking about buying a battery-powered electric vehicle.
So, what is it like to own one of these new vehicles?
To answer this question, five local people who gave up their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to buy brand-new BEVs talk about their experience:
Model 3: Owned by Arnie, a retired neurosurgeon in his 80s. He ditched his 2017 Lexus 450 hybrid for a 2018 Tesla Model 3.
Model S: Owned by Mary, a community activist in her 50s. She gave up her 2013 Cadillac CTS for a 2021 Tesla Model S.
EV6: Owned by Mark, an engineer in his 60s. He replaced his 2013 Mercedes-Benz S550 with a 2023 Kai EV6.
Mach-E: Owned by Rick Potts, a retired Ahwatukee attorney in his 60s. He left behind his 2013 Ford Escape for a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Air: Owned by John, a physician in his 50s. He gave up his 2010 BMW 325 Turbo Diesel for a 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring.
Why did you buy it?
Model 3: My son-in-law was advocating it and got me excited. I bought the Model 3 instead of the Model S because, at the time, it had a more up-to-date design.
Model S: My husband, who is a pilot, was intrigued with the technology. I was onboard because of the environmental aspects.
Mach-E: There was tax rebate, about $7,500. I was interested in the new technology. Plus, I had a long commute and wanted to take advantage of the HOV lanes. I knew that if I needed service, I could always find a Ford dealership.
EV6: I wanted to participate in the electrification of our transportation system. I could afford it and wanted to do it. I thought about a hybrid, but I decided to make a full commitment.
Air: My BMW needed too many repairs. I looked at a number of different models. I wanted a little more horse power and comfort. This Lucid is the one that I really liked the most.
What was the buying experience like?
Model 3: I had to make decisions about options, including the paint color. Also, it was a time just before the rebate expired for Tesla. To order it, I just went down to the showcase in Scottsdale. When it was available, they delivered it to my house and went over the features with me. The process was very smooth.
Model S: Very streamlined. All online. We bought it from Tesla, with customization and extended battery. We picked it up in Scottsdale. They texted us with the parking spot number and the security code to get in. We just opened the door. We bought it without even a test drive.
Mach-E: Much better than prior internal combustion engine purchases. First, we went onto the Ford website and applied for a reservation number. Then Ford contacted us to place the order online. We needed to select from all the menu options.
We paid MSRP, as a cash transaction, with no trade-in. There were no back-and-forth negotiations. We took delivery of the vehicle without ever test driving the car. I was so confident and had such faith in my decision. In summary, it was all painless.
EV6: It was similar to buying a ICE, the same pain and suffering. Plus, there was a very long wait for the vehicle to get what we wanted because of supply chain problems.
Air: I went to their small storefront in Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and did a test drive. To order it, I went on line. When the car came in, I went to their other shop on Scottsdale road, watched some videos, and got some help setting the car to my preferences. Together we went over a lot of details. It took about 45 minutes to an hour.
During the first month of ownership, what surprised you
the most?
Model 3: The first time I turned it on, it took a couple of hours to initialize itself. Something else that surprised me was when I went to the automatic car wash. To do that, you need to know how to put the car in neutral. I didn’t.
I had to go through the manual online. It’s like learning to operate a new laptop. And in the beginning they kept updating the software, but I got used to it. I bought my Model 3 before they sold 100,000 of them. There aren’t so many updates now.
Model S: It was a steep learning curve. I had to make a deliberate decision to learn it. It doesn’t accelerate or stop like the ICE cars. It’s more like a computer with wheels.
Mach-E: It’s more like learning a new computer, than getting a new car. Perhaps comparable to switching from PC to Mac, or switching to a new operating system. Ford has a combination of screen and physical nobs and switches.
I had to make sure that I was not distracted by the technology. My Mach-E still feels like a Ford. But, it does not have a printed owner’s manual, it’s online. That’s different.
EV6: I don’t have to stop at a gas station. I don’t have to touch that dirty handle, or jockey for a position in a gas line. When I go home, I plug it in.
Air: The infotainment was a little awkward. For example, you can get Sirius radio, but it’s through the internet, not the usual satellite connection.
If you lose the internet, for example in a canyon or even in my neighborhood, then you lose the radio. Overall, Lucid did a nice job with the display panel and safety features. They designed this car from the ground up. It doesn’t feel like a regular car. I really like it.
Will the car drive itself?
Model 3: There were three levels of Auto Pilot available. I have enhanced Auto Pilot, not full. It works fine. I made some specifications about how the system will drive on a highway, e.g., to travel 9 miles per hour over the speed limit. But I can change that if I wish. I also specified that the car can change lanes whenever it wants. I opted for the maximum follow distance of the car in front of me.
The other thing is how aggressive it will be. I chose the Mad Max mode, the most aggressive one. For example, it will pass on the right if that lane is good. Even though it’s called Mad Max, the auto pilot is very conservative about when it changes lanes to pass. When the trip is over and we approach an exit, it warns me to take over the driving.
Model S: I do have self-driving. My husband almost exclusively uses the auto pilot feature because, as a pilot, he is accustomed to letting a computer drive.
He loves it so much he’ll use it to go to Safeway. I personally don’t use it very much. But, it is convenient, especially on long road trips.
Mach-E: Yes, but Ford does not call it “self-driving.” My car has the earliest version of what Ford calls Blue Cruise. Ford mapped many highways across the country.
If I am driving on one of these, then I can turn on adaptive cruise control and remove my hands from the wheel. It won’t change lanes and pass another car, but it does a good job of staying centered in the lane. But, I still need to pay attention.
There is an infrared system monitoring my face. If I take my eyes off the road, it alerts me to pay attention. In some respects, it’s better than some drivers on the road.
EV6: It’s new so it has all the latest driver-assist technologies, but it doesn’t exactly drive itself. On the highways, I can take my hands off the driving wheel for a short period of time, then the car tells me to put them back on the wheel!
Air: No, it doesn’t drive itself. When I turn on adaptive cruise control, the car will stay in lane but will not pass.
When I first got the car and turned this feature on, it tended to drive close to the left lane. But with the updates, it has gotten better at staying in the center of the lane.
What’s biggest difference between your BEV and previous ICE?
Model 3: The safety features are much better with the BEV. For example, you have the option for a 360-degrees view. I see everything around the car on the dash monitor in real-time.
So you really don’t need side mirrors or rear-view mirrors. You can do everything by looking on the monitor. Also, on my previous Lexus, I could set my adaptive cruise control. But it tended to drift in the lane. And it couldn’t change lanes.
My Tesla drives dead center in the middle of the lane. And when it changes lanes, there is no oversteer. With each software update, it has gotten better.
Model S: Aside from (the expensive BEV) price, the amount of time it takes to charge rather than fill-up. It’s not inconvenient, but you’ve got to plan for it on the long trips. I usually pack a lunch and eat it when we are charging.
Mach-E: Performance is much better. Mine is a rear-wheel drive. It is a fun car to drive because it accelerates very quickly. I have never gotten a speeding ticket, but this is the car that would do it.
EV6: I love this car. It’s fun to drive. They have seamlessly integrated electronics into our world. It feels like a car that I’m used to. The biggest difference is that I use the regenerative braking. [See response to next question.]
Air: My previous car was a little small and older, so I kind of leaped into the 2020’s with this car. With the updated Apple CarPlay and all the cameras, it’s like having a really modern vehicle.
Of course, the ability to accelerate is unbelievable. It has different levels for the acceleration. I put it in “smooth mode.” With 600 horsepower, that’s a real game changer for me. It makes merging onto the highway really nice.
I heard drivers hardly use the brake pedal because the vehicle slows when you take your foot off the accelerator. What is your experience?
Model 3: Yes, I use the maximum regenerative braking so I hardly ever place my foot on the brake. When you take your foot off the accelerator, the regenerative braking slows the car. I don’t think I’ll ever have to change my brake pads.
Model S: Yes, that’s exactly how it works. You learn to slow the vehicle by how much pressure you put on the accelerator, or not.
Mach-E: Yes, the car decides when to use regenerative braking or friction braking. It’s seamless. There are three different implementations of regenerative braking.
For example, you can activate a one-pedal mode. As soon as you take your foot off the accelerator, the car starts to brake.
EV6: For regenerative braking, my car has a switch on the steering wheel. It’s an electronic mechanism that is totally different from ICE cars. But there is a brake pedal, too. I use the pedal when I want to be more precise, like stopping in my garage.
Regenerative braking helps to increase the range between charges. They advertise 285 miles on a full charge, but I can get the range up to 315!
Air: Yes, I barely touch the brake. Your brain figures it out pretty quickly. As you’re coasting into a red light, you slowly let off of the acceleration pedal. Then, the car slows itself. When you stop, your foot is not on the brake.
They made a change with an update. Now, if you are stopped at a red light, for example, the brake pedal is compressed. So if you want to put your foot on the brake pedal, it feels like a regular car.
What do you like the most?
Model 3: It automates a lot of stuff. For example, if you retract your side mirrors, it asks you if you want to always do it. When I arrive in my garage, they always close.
When I leave the driveway, the mirrors open again. It does the same to the mirrors at the car wash. It knows that I am there and moves the mirrors automatically. It’s the little stuff. I can also share my Google calendar.
The car knows where I am going for an appointment and automatically gives me the map. It knows my particularities, just like my laptop.
Model S: Not ever having to go to the gas station. I just come home and plug in.
Mach-E: Fun car to drive. Convenient to plug in at home. I don’t wait in fuel lines at Costco. The navigation system is great; it even tells me about temporary road closures like we are having on I-10.
For long trips, the navigation system includes the charging stations on the route, how long it will take to get there, and the battery charge level when you arrive. I have an at-home charger, so I don’t need the high-speed chargers they are talking about. My home charger is a lot better than public ones.
EV6: Maximizing the miles per kilowatt, i.e., the range.
Air: I like the driving experience the most. The seats are very, very comfortable. The dash is very intuitive. Overall the driving experience is very, very good.
What do you like the least?
Model 3: I love it. But my wife doesn’t think that it’s comfortable because she can feel every bump on the road.
Model S: The steep learning curve.
Mach-E: Range anxiety. If we wanted to drive to Chicago, we would take my wife’s gas-powered vehicle. My Mach-E will go over 300 miles on a full charge, but the technology is ahead of its time in terms of the infrastructure.
There aren’t enough public charging stations for that trip. The infrastructure is much better for a trip between Arizona and California. I’ll be happy when the infrastructure catches up to the technology.
EV6: Using the public charging stations on long trips.
Air: The one thing that frustrates me the most is the range. One reason that I bought the Lucid was because of their advertised 400-450 range but I am only getting about 60% of that.
When I got a battery fault problem, they replaced all my batteries. When I complained during the winter months that I wasn’t getting the advertised range, they said that it was because “it was too cold.”
Then, when I complained during the summer months, they said that it was because “it was too hot.” I bought the car so that I could take it on a 400-mile trip and not have to worry about range. But I am not going to do that and risk getting stuck.
What advice would you give to a person thinking about buying a vehicle like yours?
Model 3: If you are prepared to learn about it, then you will have a great time. A friend tried one at a rental company and found it sufficiently bizarre. He returned it soon after he left the garage.
Model S: Talk to other Tesla owners. Make sure that it fits your lifestyle.
Mach-E: I wouldn’t buy the car if I couldn’t have a home charger. Build the cost of the charging station and installation, about $1,200, into your purchase decision. Otherwise, you are at the mercy of the public chargers that are more expensive and less reliable.
Also, it is not good for towing a vehicle. And, it is not for someone who is afraid of new technology.
Make sure that the vehicle fits their day-to-day requirements. Personally, I like it so much that if my car were wrecked today, I would go out and buy another one tomorrow.
EV6: Range isn’t that important. That is the thing that everyone is marketing, but the rapid chargers are so fast that it’s not that important. Even driving around town, range is not a big deal.
A vehicle with a 150-mile range would be totally functional for 99% of my driving. The state needs to put them off the freeways and outside the city for those longer trips.
Air: Do your homework. There are lots of choices.
I am happy with Lucid because every time that I have had a complaint, they have come to my house. I also suggest that you look at the range, then take a percentage off the advertised value and make sure you are happy with that number.
The internal combustion engine has powered automobiles for over 130 years. Now we may witness that technology fade as public and private entities push to electrify our transportation system. These early adopters are leading the way.
Whether that effort succeeds is up to car buyers in Phoenix and around the world.
