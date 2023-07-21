Despite jitters, Chandler yoga teacher starts own studio

The prospect of starting your own business can be a little intimidating.
“It’s terrifying,” said Christina Mierzejewski, owner of CM Yoga in Chandler.
Mierzejewski was teaching yoga for another studio, and had some private lessons she taught as well. But it was her dream to have her own studio.
Doing so, however, meant leaving the security of a steady paycheck and investing in her own space.
And then there’s the non-yoga parts of running a business to consider. Not to mention another factor: Her specialty is teaching hot yoga, where people pay to do yoga in a hot and humid room. In Arizona. With her grand opening coming at the start of the summer.
“There’s almost something nice about it when it gets so hot and sweaty in class and you step outside and you know, it’s 100 degrees outside and it feels cool,” Mierzejewski said.
She said classes usually take place in her studio near Alma School Road and Ray roads in 90 and 95 degree temperatures and about 25% humidity.
“It’s kind of like a fun challenge,” she said. “A good sweat, but then also functionally it just helps to kind of loosen up your muscles so you can get deeper into your stretch.
“Avoid pulling anything, muscles or whatever. Having that extra heat helps to kind of relax everything and open up your muscles a little bit more.”
The owners of Own Your Dream Sports Academy reached out to her on social media.
They were in the process of converting their space from an indoor trampoline business into a training space. They decided they had some extra space for a dance or yoga studio and began contacting people to see who might be interested.
Despite how terrifying Mierzejewski said it is, she decided to take a chance with the encouragement of her family and friends.
It didn’t take long to realize this was going to work. Turns out there is a demand for hot yoga, even during the Arizona summers.
The grand opening was on May 6.
“There was a lot of doubt going into this, mostly, I guess was marketing, right? I know the yoga part, but I don’t know to get people in here.
“The first month blew me away. I was shocked by the amount of people that signed up for memberships, and bought class packages, and dropped in. I was like, ‘Whoa, this is going to work.’”
Mierzejewski has hired a second instructor, this one who specialized yin yoga, which stresses long holds of poses. In hot yoga, Mierzejewski focuses on muscles. Yin yoga focuses on the tissues that connect the muscles.
During the yin yoga sessions, the lights come off, candles are lit and it’s a much more relaxed session.
“So yin and yang,” Mierzejewski said. “One is high energy, the other more mellow, relaxed. (Instructor) Mimi (Miller) does an amazing job. I’ve got amazing feedback.”
Still, Mierzejewski says she personally likes it hot. She said she’s even considering adding an extreme heat class for clients who really like a challenge.
“I personally like hot yoga, because of that additional challenge factor,” she said.
“In yoga, you’re working on body movement, you’re working on breathing, you’re working on concentration, you’re working on balance, all of these things. And then on top of it, you add this heat and humidity factor, and it just makes it a little bit harder.”
CM Yoga
4960 W. Ray Road, Chandler
cmyogaaz.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.