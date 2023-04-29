D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, has opened a fitness studio in Chandler.
Located at 1870 W. Germann Road, the group fitness facility employs a sports-science-backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sports and fitness goals.
“We’re thrilled to open our second D1 Training,” said owner Steve Fisher, who also owns D1 Training–Gilbert with his wife, Danelle.
“Our space caters to everyone, whether you’re a parent looking to sneak a workout in or an athlete looking to hone in on skills during the off-season.”
He said their trainers “can help people at any level – making sure everyone feels welcome is our top priority.
“This is exactly what Chandler needs and I hope the community will love D1 training just as much as I do.”
The Fishers join a roster of other franchisees that includes professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher.
They opened their Gilbert franchise in December 2020.
Danelle developed a wealth of hospitality experience working for major hotel brands. Currently, she is general manager for D1 Gilbert and area general manager for D1 Chandler. Steve has worked in high-tech manufacturing for over 30 years.
Viewing Chandler as “a prosperous market and tight-knit community,” the couple considered the new venue an ideal location.
In addition to specializing in both personal and team training, D1 Training of Chandler offers five age-based programs – including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18), Boot Camp (adults) and Strength Training (adults).
Each program is based on D1’s philosophy of dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning, and cool down.
All workouts were designed by a certified trainer and built around the concept of “periodization,” which builds week-upon-week to create a well-rounded program targeted to reach specific goals.
“Steve and Danelle Fisher are the ideal candidates to bring the D1 Training experience to Chandler,” said brand CEO Dan Murphy. “D1 is a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their appropriate edge.”
Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2016.
It has 27 locations currently open, with an additional 99 in development, across 26 states and anticipates more than 75 locations operating by the end of 2020.
The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility. It also is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
D1 Training has more than 60 facilities open with over 120 additional locations in development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.
Information: D1chandler@d1training.com.
