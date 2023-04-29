It’s no secret that the pandemic posed nearly crushing hardship on local businesses while creating an opportunity for some.
It did both for Gilbert residents Steve and Dodie Bell.
Homing in on their 36th wedding anniversary, the Bells saw their 27-year-old brand management company, take a major hit during the pandemic and business shrink to a trickle.
“Not only did we have no business for a week straight, once it was clear that COVID was here for a while, we started to have clients cancel orders that were already in production,” Steve recalled.
“It was a scary time… We waited a bit before cutting staff along with every expense we could think of to save money but we were drowning in red ink.”
They did more than survive the pandemic, however: they discovered a franchise opportunity they believe will appeal to people as the pandemic has made many become more health conscious.
Now, after opening in Gilbert last year, the Bells are opening a new Perspire Sauna Studio in Chandler in the Target Plaza on the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.
The infrared sauna studio combines infrared heat sauna and medical grade red-light therapy technology to detox the body, burn calories, improve sleep, ease pain and more.
The Bells are relying on their son, Andrew, who was awarded Perspire Studio Manager of the Year for the West Coast, to run the new Ocotillo studio.
“Our first studio has performed so well, and we love hearing stories from our members and guests how it’s helped improve their health and wellbeing. It’s what makes us confident in being able to bring the same level of experience and enthusiasm to the Chandler community,” said Dodie.
“Our goal is to provide a high-end experience in a relaxed and personalized environment that helps people to unwind and maintain a semblance of wellness in their lives.”
The studio also provides concierge-level service and amenities, promising “a completely transformative 40-minute sauna session.”
Guests can alter their sessions to receive specific benefits each time.
When first introduced to the franchise, Steve said, “We didn’t understand it and had never ‘saunaed’ before. We had to try the infrared sauna first to see if we liked it and felt we benefited from it.”
“Neither of us sleep well,” he said. “After each sauna session we slept through the night and woke up refreshed and with energy for the day. Now our bodies crave the sauna. We feel like melting butter after each session yet refreshed.”
He added, “For every person that walks through the door, we will make sure that they are known, cared for and able to relax in an upscale, non-intimidating environment.”
That means, Dodie added, not only are patrons getting a chance to “boost their energy and immunity,” they’re getting “a completely private oasis where one can ease muscle pain, detox, improve skin conditions, release toxins or relax while watching an episode on Netflix or Hulu.”
The Chandler studio located will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information: 480-745-1674 or perspiresaunastudio.com/az/ocotillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.