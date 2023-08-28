Chandler realty company growing amid slowdown

The real estate market in Arizona continues to be one of the most interesting in the country.
A few years ago it was “bonkers,” said Peter Kamboukos, co-owner of KP Elite Team at EXP Realty.
Now with interest rates up, it’s more of a struggle.
“This does provide an opportunity for the true professionals, because what happens is, when times are good, it attracts a lot more folks,” Kamboukos said.
“And when things are easy, you don’t have to be as skilled, you don’t have to be as knowledgeable, you don’t have to be working this as much of a profession as you probably should. You can still get by, but when things get tougher like it is now, the cream rises to the top.”
Kamboukos and his partner, Keith Anderson, started KP Elite to be a different type of realty company.
During this downturn in the real estate market, it is expanding while others are laying people off.
“Keith and I have prepared knowing that the good times were not always going to last at that level,” Kamboukos said. “And we’ve been preparing for when things start to slow.”
KP Elite moved into a bigger office space in The Alexander in downtown Chandler. It needed the extra space because it is starting new products, including their own title company and a mortgage division.
The firm also is adding its own marketing division, a listings service company and another that it is not ready to announce yet, but it has to do with golf and the real estate market.
“Everything we’re launching is tied back, and related to, real estate services in the industry,” Kamboukos said. “But we’re kind of expanding our footprint.”
One of the other changes is hiring MJ Cordova to take over as the CEO of KP Elite. He replaces Garrett Lyon, who moved up to be chief financial officer of the holding company that KP Elite is part of.
Kamboukos said most real estate companies see a high turnover in agents because of the peaks and valleys in the housing market. That turnover can be as high as 90% at some companies.
“Last time I ran the numbers, anybody that was with us for two years, or who had been hired two years previous, we had about a 67% stick rate, which is almost inverse of what the industry averages,” Cordova said.
So how is KP Elite succeeding in keeping its agents employed even during a downturn when others are not?
Kamboukos said when he and his partner started their company seven years ago, they wanted to do things differently.
“We’re all out there trying to help our clients help our customers whether we always say that people are either trying to accomplish a goal or solve a problem,” Kamboukos said.
“And our job as real estate agents is to help them do that. So we need to be able to identify what is the problem you’re trying to solve, or the goal you’re trying to achieve, and let’s help you get there.”
He said they invest a lot of time training their agents, even in the good times, so they have the skills necessary to survive during the bad times. KP Elite works with 100 agents.
“Things are a little more difficult now, so when this thing turns around, we’re ready to just take off,” Kamboukos said.
KP Elite
25 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 210, Chandler
480-477-9208
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.