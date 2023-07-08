Chandler man aims to floor residents with his business

Matt Gilstrap was selling yogurt before the pandemic forever changed the world. One of those changes was his switch to a new career installing flooring.
The Chandler resident had been building his self-serve yogurt startup for about a decade.
However, it was one of the many businesses that fell in the early days of the pandemic as folks stayed home and the restaurant industry suffered.
When he looked around for his what’s next, Gilstrap said the boom in the building industry attracted him. He was already doing flooring as a side gig before the pandemic started.
“One of the reasons I dove so deep into this industry was that we became essential,” Gilstrap said.
“We also had some frozen yogurt stores … that got shut down during the pandemic. So I had this, and I was able to pivot and go full time into the home industry.”
People were spending a lot of time at home. Interest rates were at historic lows. Many folks were refinancing their homes to take advantage of that, and taking some of the capital out of their homes.
“[They were] putting it all back into their homes and realized, ‘you know, actually I like this home, I don’t really want to I don’t want to move, but I have, you know, $200,000 in equity, let’s remodel the whole thing,’” he said.
Footprints Floors is a national chain with 155 franchises across the U.S. Gilstrap has been operating the Chandler-Gilbert area since 2021.
Gilstrap doesn’t have a physical location, mostly working out of his home.
But, he said, that keeps costs down and nearly everything his business does not require a brick-and-mortar store.
Footprints gives free estimates in the customer’s home so a representative can take the measurements.
“No brick-and-mortar for us, we’re going to be totally mobile,” Gilstrap said. “Our thing is that we’re the best at installing, so we don’t need a storefront to showcase that.”
Gilstrap urged people to check out his business’ online reviews if they are considering installing new flooring.
“We have great five-star Google reviews,” he said.
The Chandler franchise has eight full-time employees and can handle multiple jobs a day. Gilstrap said that business remains steady, but had definitely slowed down from the highs during the early days of the pandemic.
“I would say it’s more everyday people just doing jobs because they just bought a house, or we work with a lot of ... parents whose kids are leaving, and you know, they want to they finally want to redo the house because the kids are gone,” Gilstrap said.
“We’ve seen we stayed really busy. It’s not it’s not anything like the boom of 2021, but I think because we built such a strong foundation coming out of that, we had such a good reputation the whole time, that business remains strong.”
Gilstrap said he chose Footprints to partner with because of his previous startup experience.
He could start his own company, but the idea of having someone else deal with the non-flooring parts of the business, such as maintaining a website or managing the spreadsheets, appealed to him.
He said it’s a great partnership.
“It’s a proven system, a proven model,” he said. “You don’t want to buy into something that they just hand you the keys and say have fun. You want ongoing support and we had a month-long training basically before we could even start selling anything.”
