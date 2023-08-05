Chandler firm wins Telly Award for video

J2 Media, a video production and communications company in Chandler, won a big award a non-broadcast employee-recruitment video created for the Chandler Unified School District in partnership with Intel.
The video that earned the firm a Silver Telly in the 44th annual Telly Awards showcases the diversity of the staff, “along with the beauty and charm of Chandler as a place to live,” according to a release.
It was created in a long-form format that was to be played repeatedly during recruitment fairs but was designed to be flexible enough to shorten for social media sharing.
“I grew up in CUSD, so it was a really special project for me” said video producer Erin Lindsey. “The piece shows off Chandler’s schools and the people that work in them, and what makes this award special is that it’s a tribute to our educators.”
The Telly Awards, which have been honoring video and television productions since 1979, received a record-breaking 13,000 entries from around the world this year.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as J2 Media truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje.
The Telly Awards Judging Council, which comprises over 200 industry experts from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, evaluates the entries.
The council is representative of the multiscreen industry. Previous winners have included major companies such as Universal, Sony Music Entertainment, NBC, MLB, and Microsoft.
“In a time when screens are ubiquitous and cluttered, the Telly Awards recognize creators who spotlight diverse voices and break through the static with their creativity,” J2 Media said in a release.
“J2 Media is proud to have been recognized for their dedication to producing high-quality content and plan to continue creating exceptional videos for their clients.”
J2 Media’s vision statement, “Your Story. Your Way” reflects its hyper-focus on customer service as the firm works hand-in-hand with companies around the world to develop videos that engage, educate and entertain. J2 Media was founded 23 years ago with its roots in video production, and has grown with the evolution of the communications industry to offer public relations, graphic design, web development, social media and marketing.
Information: j2media.tv
