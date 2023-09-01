Chandler firm taking pain out of AC purchasing

A Chandler businessman. is trying to make the experience of buying a new air-conditioning unit more affordable and less aggravating.
Bodie Bryan launched Chandler-based newACunit.com to simplify the process.
Bryan, 22, was inspired by his father Erik Bryan, who founded one of Arizona’s largest and most successful HVAC companies that’s still family-owned.
Bryan grew up learning the ins and outs of the industry and talking to customers – which he said has helped him understand the hassles people encounter when they are faced with the need to replace their air-conditioning unit.
By cutting out the middleman – and the inflated markup – newACunit.com boasts a 50% savings on a name-brand A/C unit.
The website asks a potential customer a series of questions about their home. The customer then selects from recommended systems and schedules a free on-site visit.
Within 24 hours, a licensed contractor will arrive to ensure the selected equipment is the right fit.
If everything looks satisfactory the new unit will be installed in 72 hours or less by a licensed contractor that’s been vetted by newACunit.com.
Every new A/C unit comes with at least a 10-year manufacturer warranty, professional installation and a 100% money-back guarantee.
“I knew it was important to build trust with our customers and show them that we are confident enough in our business and products to offer a 100% money-back guarantee,” said Bryan.
Since starting the company in 2018, Bryan says he has grown the business to serve thousands of customers with affordable air conditioning units.
He said their biggest problem has been that their prices are so low, some people don’t believe it’s legitimate.
“It’s a good problem to have I guess.” he said with a laugh.
In the past five years newACunit.com has expanded from solely operating in the Phoenix area to now also serving a number of Texas cities.
As CEO, Bryan hopes to continue expanding to more areas in the near future so “affordable air conditioning can be available to as many people as possible – especially with the costs of everything rising.”
“Any way we can help homeowners save some money can make a huge difference,” he said.
Information: newACunit.com or call 1-800-NEW-UNIT.
