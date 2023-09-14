Breastfeeding inspires a Chandler business

Breastfeeding a baby can be difficult.
It means “lots of tears, lots of emotions. It is literally a labor of love,” said Rhoda Miller of Chandler. “Preserving that is a way of remembering not only the bond and love with your baby, but everything that you as a mother had to go through, good and bad.”
Miller, a mother of three sons, has devised the ultimate way that a mother can preserve a memento to remember that special time: breast milk jewelry.
Her online business, Liquid Goldsmith, handmakes the jewelry using a small amount of a customer’s breast milk preserved into a stone and set into a ring, pendant, ear studs, bracelet or any other form.
The jewelry is offered in sterling silver, 14k gold-filled (which has a thick layer of solid 14k gold pressure-bonded to a high-quality metal core), or solid gold.
Born and raised in Casa Grande, Miller moved to Chandler in 2015.
With a master’s degree in architecture, her “day job” is as an architect-in-training; she has three more exams to pass until she becomes a licensed architect.
She has been in the architecture field since 2007, and with her current employer for nine years. She has also been married for nine years to Matt, an aerospace engineer. Their sons are ages 6, 4, and 2; the household also consists of two rescue dogs, Lilo and Gunther.
“I used to work full time, but during COVID (and having a third baby), I am now working part-time, working mostly remotely,” she said.
Miller stumbled upon the breast milk jewelry concept in 2016 when she was nursing her first baby.
“I was struggling to breastfeed him, so like any mom, I was up in the middle of the night, trying to see how to increase my milk supply, when I stumbled across some articles about breast milk jewelry,” she said.
“I didn’t think much of it at the time, but through my struggles with feeding, I kept coming back to the idea of it.”
Miller ordered a piece at one point, but never sent in the milk to have it made.
“I had done some craft jewelry and resin work in the past, so it came to me that I could probably make my own. So, I began trying stuff out here and there, making pieces for some friends,” she recalled.
When the pandemic started in 2020, she became pregnant with her third baby, and her work hours reduced considerably.
“I had more time to try things out, develop my business ideas,” she said. In September of that year, she opened the business.
Miller said the local breastfeeding community has been “really supportive” to her business.
“I’ve heard from so many mothers that they’ve always wanted keepsake jewelry, but was too nervous to ship their milk off to someone. Many of my local customers drop their milk off to me,” she said.
A half ounce of milk suffices to make multiple items. After Miller receives the milk, she preserves, dries, hand-crushes and sets it in jeweler’s resin to create a stone for the setting of the client’s choice.
Currently, most the settings are made by a local jewelry artist, with Miller doing a few. By the year’s end, she plans to fabricate most of the jewelry settings and create the complete piece at home.
“Sometimes, the client will give me an exact description of how they want their stone to look, other times they tell me what they’d like to add on—coloring, metal flakes, opal—and ask me to come up with the design,” Miller said. “These are always the most fun.”
The process takes about six weeks after receiving the item to be preserved. Prices start around $150.
Liquid Goldsmith commonly preserves breast milk. But Miller has also worked with encapsulated umbilical cord and is open to working with infant formula, hair, cremains/ashes, pet fur, fabric and dried flowers.
The business will expand into more avenues soon, without limiting itself to motherhood.
In the fall, she will launch an Impressions line featuring finger/hand/paw print jewelry, and later in the year, she plans to incorporate a bridal/wedding line.
As a one-woman business, Miller finds it difficult to learn everything to grow her business. That includes marketing. So far, it has spread via word of mouth.
“I’ve done some in-person markets, but it’s pretty hit or miss with these because it is such a niche product and not a quick decision type of purchase and you don’t get to take your jewelry home that same day,” she said.
As for her own keepsakes, Miller has a few sample pieces of jewelry that she has made with her own breast milk.
“It symbolizes more than just my breastfeeding journey; it reminds me of the steps I’ve taken with my business as well,” she said.
Details: liquidgoldsmith.com
