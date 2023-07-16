AZ Oasis Pools aim for reliable, affordable service

AZ Oasis Pools started over 17 years ago with one key mission in mind: to provide customers with reliable, knowledgeable and affordable pool services.
Co-owners April and Christiaan Culbertson were inspired to start AZ Oasis Pools after becoming disillusioned with their careers in corporate America.
“We knew someone who was selling their pool service company, so that’s how we got started,” April said. “With my experience in management and Christiaan’s degree in hydrology, we knew this would be a good fit for us.”
AZ Oasis Pools merged with A Clear Choice Pool, which was owned by Heather and Jeb Braeutigam, in May 2021.
Christiaan and Jeb were both members of the Independent Pool Spa Service Association and served as executive board members together from 2017 to 2019.
They became friends and after several years of discussing their management styles, morals and values, they began discussing an equal merger of their businesses.
Merging with the Braeutigams meant AZ Oasis Pools could expand its services to include both a dedicated repair and service department.
“It has allowed us to be a lot more efficient, so it’s really been a perfect marriage,” Christiaan said.
In addition to offering weekly pool maintenance services, AZ Oasis Pools can handle equipment maintenance, replacement, and repairs, pool draining, chlorine and acid washes, tile cleaning services and green pool cleanups.
AZ Oasis Pools has the knowledge and experience to make sure each job is done thoroughly and correctly.
“Christiaan’s technical background in hydrology and his ability to understand complex relationships related to water along with Jeb’s expertise in electrical, plumbing and pool equipment helps to set our company apart,” April said.
Added Christiaan: “People think pools are easy to maintain but they are not. So, when things go wrong, we can break down the issue and make sure it is fixed correctly.”
Making sure every member of their staff is well-trained in the latest advancements in pool technology is also important to the four co-owners of AZ Oasis Pools.
From the employees who answer the phone to those who do the pool servicing, April said everyone receives in-depth training.
“So many pool service companies don’t even have an office staff, and so you’re lucky if they get back to you. We have a great staff, and we invest a lot of time in training our pool technicians in both cleaning and chemistry,” she said.
This combination of reliable and quality service along with commitment to their customers means AZ Oasis Pools not only keeps their customers for years, they also get plenty of referrals.
“We have customers that have been with us since day one,” April said.
Looking back, Christiaan said he is definitely happy with his decision to leave his previous career as an environmental consultant and is enjoying co-owning AZ Oasis Pools with his wife and the Braeutigams.
“I like to solve problems, and especially enjoy working on the pool cleanups where we take a pool that looked like a swamp and we turn it into something nice and pristine and blue and sparkly,” he said.
April echoed her husband’s sentiment, adding that she gets a lot of satisfaction knowing their services help their customers have peace of mind.
“People get frustrated when they can’t get yellow algae to go away or have another problem with their pool. We can help them, and we get a lot of joy from that,” she said.
AZ Oasis Pools now serves customers throughout Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Ahwatukee and southwest Mesa.
Information: 480-694-1158 or azoasispools.com. ROC 337086.
