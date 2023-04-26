The City of Chandler is taking a first step toward building its own temporary holding facility for the Police Department.
News
Neighbors
Ford’s new YouTube video for the Explorer: Men’s Only Edition (youtube.com/watch?v=XrjKDG8gGHI) is made for the age of clickbait. What at first seems like a tone-deaf misstep is actually a tribute to women’s contributions to the auto industry for Women’s History Month.
Business
Inflation in 2022 hit 40-year highs, so how can you retire well, even if we have continued inflation and a recession in the next few years?
GetOut
Sun Lakes United Methodist Church at 9248 E. Riggs Road hosts Tuesday Nights Together, a series of free programs every month.
Sports
As young kids and teens warmed up on the two football fields at Desert Ridge High School on Saturday, April 8, Roy Lopez Jr. couldn’t help but stop, look and break out a few dance moves.