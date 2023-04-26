 Skip to main content

'Women's Edition' vehicles would save lives



Ford’s new YouTube video for the Explorer: Men’s Only Edition (youtube.com/watch?v=XrjKDG8gGHI) is made for the age of clickbait. What at first seems like a tone-deaf misstep is actually a tribute to women’s contributions to the auto industry for Women’s History Month.

