Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan knew what he wanted to do early in his life and set out a plan that would eventually end with him working for the FBI.
That plan, like many set by young men and women, ran into some detours that eventually brought him to Chandler.
Duggan will be retiring at the end of this year, ending his run as the city’s top cop for nearly 10 years. He’s been a police officer for 37 – much of it with Scottsdale Police, where he started in patrol and worked his way up to assistant chief.
Duggan said he knew at an early age he wanted to join law enforcement because his dad was an officer in New York before the family moved to Scottsdale when he was 14.
And he was in a hurry to get to that FBI job after graduating from Scottsdale High School in 1982.
“I started … right out of high school,” Duggan said. “I went straight to summer school at [Scottsdale Community College]. I just had this future time perspective, ‘I just gotta get done, I gotta get moving.’ In hindsight, it’s crazy.
“You don’t really smell the roses, but I graduated college in three years. I went to school every summer.”
Duggan said that when he graduated from Arizona State University in 1985, there were a few paths to get hired by the FBI – including street experience.
He went to work for the Scottsdale Police Department, starting out on patrol just like his father did.
“I loved it,” Duggan said. “Every shift was different, you had no idea what was going to happen next. It could be mundane boredom, to just insanity, and sometimes terror.”
He rose fast through the ranks in Scottsdale, working special assignments after six years of patrols. That included a stint working on the SWAT team.
He was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant. He was promoted to commander, in charge of about 112 square miles of northern Scottsdale.
“That’s the first taste, that’s where you’re cutting your teeth,” Duggan said. “If you want to be a chief, you’ll learn how as a precinct commander, because you are the chief of that precinct.”
After that came a five-year stint as assistant chief in Scottsdale.
That was the job he was working when Chandler had an opening for chief. Before applying, he did his homework.
He met with the school superintendent, the president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, business people and faith-based leaders.
“I didn’t want to go anywhere that was broken,” Duggan said. “I had a good job, and I worked in a really good community. So I wanted to make sure that [Chandler] had those same values and the community appreciated their police.
“My homework showed that. … I made the right decision.”
Duggan said he is proud of many of the accomplishments he and his team have made in the past decade. One is the low crime rate, which has been going down each year.
“When you look at the measure of crime in a city of almost 300,000 people,” he said, “we are the envy of many communities.”
Duggan said he’s also proud of the team he will be leaving behind on Jan. 1. He called it a deep bench that he was able to identify, cultivate and mentor.
Another factor he’s proud of is the Chandler’s embrace of technology.
The city was one of the first in the nation to use body cams. They also were an early adopter of letting citizens text 9-1-1 and send videos through text to 9-1-1.
However, he said his and his team’s biggest accomplishment is the relationship they developed with the community.
“Overwhelmingly, people are proud of their police,” Duggan said. He said that shows up in bond elections, budget surveys. Officers encounter it daily on the streets.
That doesn’t mean there were not moments that relationship was tested. After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one of the largest protests in Arizona was outside Chandler Police Department’s downtown office.
“We had those nine days of protests, and … very large protests where folks came to the station, right there, and demanded the police come out and talk to them,” Duggan said.
He said the fact they were peaceful and did not escalate was because of the existing relationship.
“We were well-positioned for that type of conflict.”
Duggan has become a national leader in policing, serving as an officer for the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He’s also served on numerous state bodies, including the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
He even achieved his ambition, sort of, working for the FBI.
“I had the great privilege to work alongside the FBI in many capacities. I did a fellowship years ago, where I spent six months in D.C. as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. I’ve done a lot of work with the FBI. And I think if I would have been an agent, I wouldn’t have had those opportunities.”
And in 37 years of policing, he’s experienced sadness as well.
“We've had tragedies,” Duggan said. “We've lost five officers since I've been here, five in-the-line-of-duty deaths. Those, they shake the core of any department. So that's something that's on all of our minds always.
“In the 10 years I've been here we've had seven officers shot, and by miracle they have not died. We've had dozens, many dozens of officers shot at.”
Duggan said he still has more to offer and once he is officially retired, he may do some consulting.
He said he has no interest in working 9 to 5 again, but staying involved as a consultant is an idea that excites him.
One of Duggan’s hobbies is hockey. Usually, because of his work schedule, the only time he can play is late at night. Once he retires, he hopes to find out what it’s like to play hockey during the day.
Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said Duggan deserves a lot of the credit for the city’s low crime rate.
“I think his biggest legacy is setting up a system, and a police force, that is really responsible for our declining crime rate in Chandler,” Hartke said.
What would Duggan tell his successor?
“We have an amazing department for the next chief coming here,” he said. “This department is not broken by any means, it’s a model agency. There are opportunities to grow. The team we have here is very well developed, and they’re eager, and ready. It’s a great department to inherit.”
