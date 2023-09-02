A Little Less Lonely: Chayce Beckham hopes to ease listeners’ pain

In Chayce Beckham’s young music career, he’s had experiences that most don’t have.
The California native won season 19 of “American Idol,” leading to a spot opening for Luke Bryan, who judges the ABC-TV show.
“It’s a blast,” he says about touring with Bryan, whom he dubbed a “great role model.”
“Getting to tour with Luke is one of the highlights of the last couple of years. It’s something I’ve worked hard to get. It’s always a great family atmosphere when we get to be on the road together.”
Beckham will make a pitstop at The Park at Wild Horse Pass’ Rise Up Music Festival on Saturday, September 2. He’ll perform at 8:15 p.m. along with Chase Matthew (9:45 p.m.), Spencer Crandall (7 p.m.), Tyler Rich (5:45 p.m.), Lindsay Ell (4:45 p.m.) and David Morris (4 p.m.).
Beckham is one of country music’s most buzzed-about newcomers. On “Idol,” judge Katy Perry nicknamed his gravely vocals “the heart of America.” His debut song “23” was No. 1 on iTunes country and all-genre charts.
Beckham recently released the track “Little Less Lonely,” the story of a chance encounter between two forlorn people, who want to forget their worries for a night of fun and a little tequila.
For Beckham, music is emotional.
“Even songs without words make you feel some kind of emotion,” he says. “We put ourselves out there and sometimes you piss people off who are close to you. They say, ‘Are you talking about me?’ My goal is to make people feel less alone through music.
“That’s how I feel about music. It helps me get back to me just being me. It’s something that’s really helped me out and has been a grounding force for me. I just want to put that back out in the world and give it to other people.”
“Little Less Lonely” follows the release of Beckham’s track “Till The Day I Die,” a song he performed on “American Idol” earlier this year, and the success of his debut EP, “Doin’ It Right.”
Currently working on new songs, Beckham says he’s unsure how it fits in with his catalog.
“I don’t know if it does,” he adds with a laugh.
“The new stuff, I’ve put my heart and soul into these stories that I want to tell. I look to always expand on my sound, and the way we write and play songs. I wouldn’t say it fits in with the recent, recent stuff. I try to make more relatable songs and talk about things other than heartache.”
Rise Up Music Festival
WHEN: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 2
WHERE: The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19593 S. 48th Street, Chandler
COST: Tickets start at $25
INFO: forty8live.com
