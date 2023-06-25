Weekend 1 of Section 7 provided new opportunities for girls

Section 7 has long established itself as the top high school basketball showcase event in the western part of the United States.
The event attracts teams from as far as Florida, housing them under one roof for a weekend filled with four games in front of several hundred college coaches. It’s an event that often sees scholarships handed out to players.
But it was always missing one thing: a large girls’ division.
That’s why Matt King and the rest of his team with the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association set out to change that this year.
Instead of a couple dozen local girls’ programs playing on one night before the boys take over, they got their own weekend.
“It’s amazing to have this, it’s amazing to see,” Seton Catholic Coach Karen Self said. “I’m super excited because we had some good teams from California, from Idaho. It’s an opportunity for us to see the next level of basketball.”
More than 120 teams from across the western part of the United States flocked to State Farm Stadium June 15-17 for the girls’ weekend of Section 7.
The event attracted some of the top teams in the country, including Lone Peak from Utah, Etiwanda from California and several from across Arizona.
Seton Catholic, which Self has built into a power in the state, attended the event for the first time. Self wasn’t taken aback by the site of the tournament – she’s coached in big venues both for club ball and high school – but the number of college coaches in attendance impressed her.
Previously, college coaches were limited to the number of days and timeframe they were able to recruit in-person.
That, in Self’s opinion, limited Section 7’s ability to hold a girls’ weekend alongside the boys. But now that the NCAA has shifted its timeframe, it opened up the door for girls to thrive over the course of three days.
“I think there was the capacity for it years ago but because it wasn’t an NCAA evaluation period I don’t think they opened it up that big,” Self said. “It’s incredibly helpful. They’ve shortened the NCAA viewing periods in July from 22 days down to like eight so it’s important to get every opportunity you can to be in front of coaches.”
Like Seton Catholic, Perry’s players also felt as if they were more appreciated for the addition of a full girls’ weekend.
The Pumas found themselves front and center right away at Section 7, playing in the premier bracket featuring some of the top teams in the country. They played on one of two courts that feature grandstands courtside, along with numerous tables and chairs that were filled by college coaches for their first game of the weekend.
“It’s huge,” Perry coach Andrew Curtis said. “There could be a girl that picks up a Division I offer that nobody knew about. Make some plays, show out and you could change your life.”
Perry junior guard Sage Henry said the atmosphere was the most notable difference from last year to this year.
“The atmosphere is a lot different from last year,” Henry said. “Seeing all the college coaches watch us on the court, we just have to do our best.”
Curtis, who also helps run Section 7 when his team isn’t playing, said the growth of the girls’ game has been a sight to see. The rise in the level of talent in Arizona made it a no brainer for the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association to dedicate an entire weekend to the girls.
Overall, the weekend brought a new experience and opportunity. It also allowed teams to mesh early as they go into a long off-season before the start of winter sports later on in the fall.
And because of Section 7, some of those girls will go into the season now on the radar of colleges.
“This is the best event for the June scholastic viewing in the country,” Curtis said. “I love it.”
