Former Chandler QB now at ASU

It is impossible to study the recent history of high school football in Arizona without coming across Jacob Conover’s fingerprints.
The 6-foot, 213-pound quarterback won three consecutive state championships while playing at Chandler High School.
And in the 2017 Arizona Division 1 State Championship, as a junior, he outdueled former Perry High School star and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in shootout style. The two sides combined for 91 total points in a thriller that added another jewel to Chandler’s trophy case.
Conover threw for 462 yards and four touchdowns in that showdown. However, that didn’t mark the end of his impact in the Valley.
And after transferring from Brigham Young to Arizona State, he is reunited with former coach Shaun Aguano and hoping to rekindle that success.
Aguano was a member of former ASU coach Herm Edwards’ staff and served as interim head coach when Edwards was dismissed. when Kenny Dillingham was hired, he announced that Aguano would remain on his staff.
Aguano helped build Chandler into an Arizona high school football power and Conover thrived there. Aguano’s presence in Tempe helped draw Conover back.
“It definitely played a role,” Conover said. “Having someone that has seen me play and is confident in my abilities is a huge factor.”
Aguano’s coaching record of 88-19 with four state championships makes for a strong resume. And Conover’s high school feats and Aguano’s success there are intertwined.
“I think opportunities present themselves in the right moments, you know having coach Aguano here and just the right people around me,” Conover said. “I felt really comfortable and confident that this was the place to be.”
A four-star recruit by multiple outlets, Conover committed to play for the Cougars over Alabama, ASU and Arizona among others, then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Conover announced his commitment to Arizona State via his Twitter account in December.
He sees some similarities between BYU coach Kalani Sitake and Dillingham that make the transition easier.
“One of the biggest things is that they are both player coaches,” he said. “You know, they give the players a lot of control in how they run the team and how things go. It is really healthy for us as individuals to get that responsibility as young men. It’s been really awesome.”
Fellow Sun Devils quarterback and former Marana High School signal caller Trenton Bourguet faced Conover in a seven-on-seven league game years before their paths crossed as college teammates.
The connections to Arizona high school football have led to some friendly smack-talk between teammates. The news of Conover’s transfer gave Bourguet a chance to reflect on the pair’s history on the gridiron.
“I talked to him a couple of years ago after we played up at BYU, so we’ve talked here and there and just super excited to be in the same room together,” Bourguet said. Bourguet enters the summer as the only quarterback on the roster who played in a game for the Sun Devils in 2022. He tallied 11 passing touchdowns and threw for nearly 1,500 yards on 204 passing attempts.
Like Conover, former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is a notable transfer who has entered his name in the quarterback battle. It was only a few months ago that Pyne and Conover were standing on opposite sidelines in a battle between BYU and Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
Pyne joins Bourguet and Conover in a battle with several underclassmen for playing time.
That group includes freshman Jaden Rashada, who joined Arizona State after originally signing with Florida. Like Conover, Rashada was a four-star recruit with a plethora of impressive offers.
“We’re all just in there getting better,” Rashada said. “Everybody is learning, you know, so that’s pretty important.”
Needless to say, Conover has his work cut out for him. Earning playing time as a quarterback at a Power Five program can be difficult. It’s especially challenging when competing with the program’s returning starter, a fellow transfer who led one of college football’s biggest brands to an 8-2 record in 10 starts last season and a highly sought-after recruit with seemingly sky-high potential.
Conover has embraced the challenge and said he is just focusing on “personal improvements” during the offseason. And he said nothing was settled during spring ball.
“You know, I think spring was just a showcase,” he said. “They haven’t named a starter at all, so everyone’s just going to put their head down and go to work.”
Heading into the summer, Conover was all smiles and welcoming the possibilities.
“It’s great to be back here,” he said. “There’s some change, but I’m loving the transition.”
