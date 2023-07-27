Basha’s Izaih Johnson showed leadership despite injury

The Jan. 16 matchup between Basha and Perry, two rivals who were also the top-ranked teams in the state, was “the game” that winter night.
The gym was filled an hour before tip-off. The line extended from Basha’s main entrance to the parking lot, where fans of both teams were turned away. Some fans didn’t even make it inside the gym to watch the game. Many stood in the atrium peering through small windows on the doors.
The lights were brightest that night for players on both teams. But that’s when things took a turn for the worst for Basha point guard Izaih Johnson, a player that had high expectations in his junior season.
“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached all around, because of the kind of person that he is, the kind of competitor that he is, he’s a heck of a player,” Basha Head Coach Mike Grothaus said.
Johnson was looking forward to the matchup against Perry. It was his chance to go up against the likes of Barron Silsby, the Pumas’ talented point guard, as well as five-star players Koa Peat and Cody Williams, who is now at Colorado.
In Johnson’s eyes, it was his chance to prove himself. But early in the game, that opportunity was taken away when he tumbled to the floor, grabbing his knee. He left the game just minutes in and was on crutches throughout the duration of Perry’s blowout victory.
The diagnosis: A torn ACL.
“I was going to jump, I was kind of off balance, and I never got off the ground fully,” said Johnson. “I kind of instantly knew on the ground that something was wrong, it didn’t feel right at all.”
What was supposed to be a routine rebound ended up being the play that would end Johnson’s season early, something no basketball player or coach ever wants to hear.
There was hope at first it wasn’t serious. But Grothaus quickly realized how bad it truly was.
“Initially I didn’t think anything of it because he’s a tough kid, the way he went down I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary,” Grothaus said. “When the trainer and I went out to go check on him, as we’re walking back to the bench, she looks at me says right away, ‘I think it’s his ACL.’”
According to Mayo Clinic, a full tear of the ACL requires reconstruction surgery. After surgery is a lengthy rehabilitation process, and the general timeline for return to action is around 4 to 6 months.
Basha had gotten off to a hot start, winning its first 19 games heading into the matchup against Perry.
But in the blink of an eye, the Bears were on the receiving end of a blowout loss that also resulted in the loss of one of their leaders.
“The game just changed after he went down because we lost that leadership,” Basha guard Mason Magee said. “I didn’t know what to do in that situation honestly because it happened so fast.”
For many teams, losing a captain would send their season on a downward spiral. But the Bears were determined to steady their ship and keep on pushing.
Johnson remained a leader from the bench. Cheering and helping coach his team.
Basha went on to make a run to the semifinals of the Open Division tournament, a first this past season for the state.
Johnson was there every step of the way.
“I was bummed out at first definitely, but I knew I still had a role to do which was lead them, even if I couldn’t do it on the court,” Johnson said. “Coaches, everybody who helped me through it told me, ‘You still got your senior season,’ and that was what helped me a lot knowing I have another season.”
Johnson helped mold players like Magee and fellow freshman Elijah Summers-Livingston. Both were relied on heavily at a young age and delivered under pressure on multiple occasions.
Magee said Johnson was key to his own development last season. He helped him adjust to the speed at the varsity level.
“I learned a lot from him,” Magee said. “Considering he was a junior and I was a freshman, I kind of just took everything in that he taught me, it just went well.”
Johnson had surgery to repair the torn ACL shortly after the injury occurred. He knew the sooner he got the surgery, the sooner he would be back on the court.
He was with the team in the summer at Section 7 in Glendale, where Basha played in one of the premier brackets in the tournament.
He is still some time away from playing at full speed, but he continues to rehab and inch his way toward a return.
That is something Johnson is looking forward to the most, getting back on the floor with his team. He estimates his return to be sometime in October or November, well ahead of the usual year timetable it takes for some with the same injury.
Johnson remains eager to prove himself. And now he knows he only has one season left to do that.
So, he’s doing everything it takes to be back at 100% for the season.
“It’s senior season,” Johnson said. “I’m just going to leave it all out on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.