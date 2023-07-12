New leaders take helm in some Kyrene schools

Kyrene School District will welcome six new principals in the 2023-24 school year, as longtime leaders retire or move into new roles.
Four of the new principals are Kyrene assistant principals, advancing in position, and two are experienced leaders joining Kyrene from other Arizona districts.
Each principal was selected through a rigorous process Kyrene uses to identify strong leaders and with community input to match leaders to schools.
Kyrene Altadeña Middle School: Principal Juliet Riffenburg
Altadeña Middle School Principal Juliet Riffenburg is new to Kyrene, having spent the last six years in leadership at a K-8 school in Phoenix.
Riffenburg has served as an assistant principal and has taught multiple grade levels from first to sixth at a combination of Blue-Ribbon award winning, Title I and A+ schools. She also worked for Arizona State University as campus administrator for the Fulton School of Engineering’s Summer STEM camps.
Riffenburg received her master of education in educational leadership from ASU and her bachelor of science in elementary education from brigham young university.
Kyrene de los Cerritos: Principal Dr. Mark Eley
The new Principal of Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy has roots in Kyrene. Dr. Mark Eley previously served Kyrene as a teacher and as assistant director of community education.
Since that time, he has held a variety of leadership roles, from elementary and K-8 principal to Arizona Department of Education director. He brings 30 years of experience to the Cerritos Principal position.
Eley holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grand Canyon University (where he has also served as an adjunct professor), a master’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University, and a doctorate in education leadership and policy studies through ASU.
Kyrene del Cielo: Principal Kristin Kingsland
Kyrene del Cielo Assistant Principal Kristin Kingsland is stepping into the principal role, following the retirement of principal Tammy Thaete. Kingsland has been a Kyrene educator for nearly 30 years.
She began her career as a special education teacher and has served as a classroom teacher, a Structured English Immersion coach, a student advisor, and for the last eight years as an assistant principal. Kingsland is an ASU graduate and holds a master of education in counseling. S
She believes all students need to feel welcomed, cared for and inspired at school.
Kyrene de la Colina: Principal Emily Pieper
Kyrene de la Colina Assistant Principal Emily Pieper takes over as principal. Pieper has served as Colina’s assistant principal for the last seven years and is a strong supporter of the school’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) initiative.
Prior to joining the Colina leadership team, she was an instructional coach and an elementary classroom teacher. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from ASU and holds a master’s degree in educational administration.
She is passionate about building positive relationships with students and families, and she looks forward to continuing those connections in her new role.
Kyrene de las Manitas: Principal Melissa Gradnigo-Taylor
Also rising through the Kyrene ranks is Melissa Gradnigo-Taylor, the new Kyrene de las Manitas principal. Taylor brings 25 years of educational experience to Manitas, having taught first through eighth grades in both private and public schools, and in rural, urban and suburban settings.
She has been a teacher, a student advisor, and an administrator in schools across the country. For the last seven years, she has served as the assistant principal at Kyrene de las Lomas.
Taylor earned both her master’s degree in educational leadership and her bachelor’s degree in English from Louisiana State University.
Kyrene Monte Visa: Principal Teresa Strickling
The new principal of Kyrene Monte Vista, Teresa Strickling, previously served as Monte Vista assistant principal for four years. Her passion for education began in the classroom, where she held positions as an elementary teacher, a math and reading coach, and a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) supporting school administrators.
She is a graduate of the University of Arizona and holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in administrative education.
Strickling is committed to ensuring students are challenged and engaged in learning opportunities that will continue to help them thrive. She looks forward to reconnecting with students and families as well as making new connections.
Kyrene School District continues to create opportunities for growth through the Kyrene Aspiring Leaders Academy (KALA) and to promote leaders from within.
Prior principals Amy Gingell (Cielo), Kelley Brunner (Colina), Dr. Garth Cupp (Monte Vista) and Dr. Sarah Collins (Manitas) will all remain with Kyrene in district leadership roles, where they will have oversight of areas including curriculum, innovation and schools.
