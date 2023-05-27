Opinion: Pausing executions prevents government malfeasance

Arizona’s history of botched executions and lethal injection missteps does not inspire confidence in government executions.
Unfortunately, the state’s ongoing attempts to cover up past mistakes continue to raise concerns about government malfeasance.
In 2014, Arizona used an unproven drug combination that experts said would fail and kept the source of those drugs a secret. The result was horrific as the state attempted to execute Joseph Wood.
Wood was injected fifteen times and still gasping for air two hours into the procedure.
In 2022, the state gave conflicting information pertaining to the expiration dates of its lethal injection drugs and attempted to move forward with an execution using expired drugs of questionable potency.
The government then refused to share potency testing and clear expiration information for drugs used in subsequent executions.
In addition to these problems, state executioners struggled to identify veins for IV access in all three executions carried out last year.
During the first procedure, after trying and failing many times to find a suitable vein, executioners chose to cut into the groin area to set a femoral line, resulting in a graphic execution scene.
The Arizona Department of Corrections requires a license or certification in this procedure, but medical experts say that no such thing exists.
If this bothers you, you’re not alone. The disturbing reality of botched executions takes a toll not just on the condemned and their families, but also on other witnesses and the corrections personnel charged with carrying out these gruesome procedures.
Many former members of execution teams have reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and long-term mental and physical health problems as a result of their participation.
Capital punishment is an extreme use of state power, and secrecy laws in numerous states have been used to protect state governments from having to address their mistakes and even deliberate violations of their own policies.
The governor of Tennessee recently released a report showing that the Tennessee Department of Corrections had lied to the court about the steps they took in performing executions.
The report showed that the single focus of performing the execution was prioritized over following the necessary protocols.
Senior corrections officials were fired at the end of the year, but surprisingly, the governor’s new head of corrections who was hired to solve the problem was none other than the former deputy director of corrections from Arizona who botched the executions here in 2022.
In Ohio, Gov. DeWine announced that he does not see executions moving forward in the foreseeable future.
Republican and Democratic governors alike who are willing to lift the veil of execution secrecy have seen that the state can’t be trusted to follow its own procedures on how to conduct executions.
Trusting the government with the power to execute its citizens creates too much potential for error and abuse. The state has proven that it can’t solve this problem with integrity, and we should all be wary of the implications.
Fortunately, the actions of these governors on both sides of the aisle, including here in Arizona, to pause executions and seriously examine the process is commendable and deserves our support.
Jenn Gray is a Chandler parent and small business owner. She previously served as a campaign manager for gubernatorial and congressional candidates in Arizona and throughout the United States.
