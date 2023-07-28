Chandler Museum slates unique show on migration

With most of Chandler’s 280,000-plus population drawn from various corners of the country, if not the world, migration is a pertinent topic for discussion.
Chandler actor Peppur Chambers will present one take on it in an immersive theater experience titled “From Where to Here: A One-Woman Show About the 1930s Migration” at the Chandler Museum.
Tickets have gone fast. One of four nights already is sold out and of the other 7 p.m. show, only two seats remain for each of the July 30 and Aug. 4 shows and 18 for Aug. 3.
Tickets cost $15 for the 90-minute performance. Proceeds benefit the Chandler Museum Foundation and tickets are at chandleraz.gov/FromWhereToHere.
Chambers, who wrote and performs the show, will portray characters based on Chandler residents’ oral histories and move through the museum’s exhibits, including “Picturing Home: Dust Bowl Migrants in Chandler.”
It is directed by Los Angeles-based Tanya Alexander.
What happens when we migrate? What happens when you come into a community? What do you bring with you and what do you create when you get there? Do you contribute or do you take away?
These are some of the questions that Chambers will ponder.
“There is a feeling of disbursement because you’re coming from somewhere and you’re bringing something with you,” Chambers said.
“I love that concept of not just showing up somewhere and changing it into what you want it to be but understanding that there’s something already existing and you are going to become a part of that,” she continued.
“Who we become when we migrate and how do we stay connected to our culture and keep our history alive in this new place?”
Perhaps Chambers is one of the best people to ask these questions.
She moved to Chandler two-and-a half years ago from Los Angeles.
In part because of her infectious personality and in part due to her multi-talents as an author, editor, playwright, film and theater director and producer as well as occasional actor, she was appointed to the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board.
The volunteer board oversees programming and provides fiduciary control for the arts center and she is its first member who is a successful artist with business acumen.
The dramatist was inspired by the gallery space in the Chandler Museum, which hosts the Dust Bowl migrants exhibit until Aug.13.
She was struck by the objects such as the Model T Ford, the clothesline and the black-and-white photographs denoting the themes of housing, agriculture, self-sufficiency and empathy.
“I was transported…my imagination went wild,” she said.
Due to the intimate space, Chambers did not include others in the show. The dramatization does not use much technology, light or sound.
She moves from room to room through the entire museum and the audience follows along.
To write the script, Chambers listened to about 10 Chandler residents’ oral histories that were archived in the museum.
She created five characters based on the conversations: a black man and a woman, a white man, a woman from Mexico and an indigenous woman.
“My intent is not to only talk about one culture, but to show what Chandler is and what it is made up of,” she said.
She researched the roads that existed and places where people lived and congregated.
She came across Chandler’s Hightown/Pueblo Alto neighborhood, a dusty settlement of Mexican and Yaqui Indian laborers several miles west of town, now the area of Chandler Fashion Center.
It was less suitable for agriculture due to its elevation, but had a water canal. Bashas’ grocery store, established in 1932, and a Chinese store were available for groceries.
Schools were segregated at the time; Spanish speakers attended their own school and black children had to transport themselves to a school in Phoenix.
“Everyone was struggling here from the Depression and the effects of the Dust Bowl,” she noted.
Chambers learned much from this project.
“It makes me excited to drive down Cooper Road and know that it was named after the Cooper family and they had all these acres of land. I have a different sense of pride in the city,” she said. “I feel like I belong because I know more.
“I’m excited by what a lot of people did to contribute to make Chandler what it is then and now. I feel rooted and I just have a strong sense of pride knowing all this.”
