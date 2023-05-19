The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.
It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.
Members and volunteers of Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 will be conducting their Memorial Day Poppy Drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frys supermarkets at Alma School and Germann roads, Ocotillo and Gilbert roads, Higley and Chandler Heights roads and Dobson and Ray roads.
Volunteer members of the Jewish War Veterans Cooper State Post also will be posted at the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet, 10550 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26 through May 28.
Poppy drives are JWV’s major source of fundraising to help disabled and hospitalized veterans as well as those experiencing homelessness.
The poppy drives make a real difference in the lives of veterans because funds go to support organizations that provide one on one services.
JWV recently awarded checks to two divisions of U.S. Vets – Phoenix. Executive Director Jennifer Gewarges received a $2,000 check for newly built Ashley’s Place for traumatized female veterans.
Earlier this year, that group’s two Habitat homes were burglarized just as they were about to open. JWV stepped up to the plate with an additional $1,500 contribution toward replacing stolen goods and repairing damage during the burglary.
In March, U. S. Vets Program Director Retired Navy Chief Gerard Fox received a truckload of more than 50 bags of clothing as result of a clothing drive conducted by the post. JWV also have him $2,500 to help with their new facility opening this spring.
The nonprofit will have a drop off center and a mini store where veterans can have a shopping experience selecting clothes to get them started in the program.
Both U.S. Vets and the JWV are grateful to all those who dropped off their clothing donations.
All money collected during the Poppy Drive stays in the greater Phoenix area.
Additional nonprofit veterans’ organizations benefitting from JWV fundraising activities include MANA House, Veterans First Ltd, Phoenix V A Healthcare System, AZ State Veterans Home, Maricopa Stand Down, Soldiers Best Friend, Valor on 8th, and Paralyzed Veterans of America.
More volunteers are always needed to fill the available spots during Memorial Day and Veterans Day poppy drives. It is not necessary to be a member of the post to volunteer.
At least two people are needed at each location. Volunteers need not stand for any length of time and are welcome to bring a folding chair. It is not only rewarding to represent the Jewish War Veterans Post, but those helping with the poppy drive are raising critically needed funds to support veterans in need.
To learn more about volunteering for the poppy drive, contact: Harve Kimmel 480-313-4734, kimmel4@aol.com
