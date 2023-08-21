As St. John Bosco Catholic School opened the 2023-24 school year earlier this month, returning students found some significant changes from the last time they were on the Ahwatukee Street campus.
For one thing, there’s more of them. The Pre-K-8 school expected 97 new students this school year, bringing enrollment to an all-time high of 440 students that Principal Jamie Bescak said could rise to 450.
K-6 students started learning English Language Arts through a new curriculum that cost $100,000 of the $170,000 that St. Bosco’s group of loyal and enthusiastic parents and alumni raised at their annual gala last year.
And for the first time, many of the students saw something that a dwindling number of Catholic school students across the country ever see.
For the first time, many St. John Bosco students will see three nuns in traditional habits in real life.
Three Sisters from the Most Holy Rosary of the Philippines have arrived at adjacent St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, though only one will maintain a fulltime presence at the school, teaching fifth grade.
Besides Sister Murphy, Sister Ruth will be working at St. Benedict’s on various faith-related programs while the newest arrival, Sister Delia, will toggle between the school and the church.
When Sister Delia is at St. John Bosco, she will be speaking with students about the Catholic faith.
Bescak is thrilled with the presence of nuns – once a mainstay of Catholic elementary school faculties.
“Our teachers are all trained and they teach religion,” she said. “But the bonus of having another sister come out is she can add more to it and she’ll be able to go in to every classroom all grade levels at least once a month and do a lesson and answer questions and meet with the students. And we’re very, very excited about that.”
Bescak, who attended Catholic schools rowing up in Ohio and has 16 years of teaching experience in both public and parochial schools, is starting her ninth year at St. John Bosco and her third year as principal.
And as excited as she may be with the arrival of the nuns, Bescak is even more excited about the 22-year-old school’s consistent growth from 2021, when enrollment was at 366 students.
That growth not only mirrors but may even be exceeding the increase in catholic school enrollment nationwide.
“In the 2022-2023 school year, Catholic school enrollment has grown 0.3% to 1,693,493 students in 5,920 schools, continuing the two-year trend of increasing Catholic school enrollment across the nation,” according to a data briefing published last year by the National Catholic Educational Association.
“Catholic schools have attracted and retained new students, supporting their academic, spiritual and mental health,” it added.
The Catholic News Agency in February reported “two straight years of notable growth” in enrollment in the two years prior to last school year.
It added total national enrollment in Catholic schools is still below pre-pandemic levels – just as it is in Arizona and most other states.
Arizona’s expansion of school vouchers for private schools also has helped fuel St. John Bosco’s enrollment, although Bescak believes other factors are also exerting a significant impact.
“Our retention rate is at an all-time high and then the new students coming in are actually from all over and not just Ahwatukee and Chandler,” said Bescak, a Gilbert resident whose daughter will be part of the school’s largest graduating class ever next spring with 42 eighth graders earning diplomas.
Many of its graduates go on to Catholic high schools in the Phoenix Diocese.
Bescak said that enrollment growth is partially her team’s modest marketing effort that includes presentations by a small cadre of student ambassadors.
“They speak and we pass out flyers and stuff about the school, but other than that I truly believe it’s word of mouth,” she said, adding “We haven’t done much different with our marketing plan. than we’ve done the last five years.”
Citing the high pupil-retention rate, she said the school’s most enthusiastic endorsements come from parents, who talk to people at Little League games and other activities – and simply invite other parents to dinner.
“One of our school board members decided one night to walk over to a family and buy them dinner because he just thought they were so sweet,” Bescak recalled.
“They got to talking and his kids were there with their Bosco uniforms on and the family struck up a conversation and now that family is coming to my school.”
“I’ve been giving tours almost every day over the summer,” said Bescak, adding that she stopped giving tours for a few weeks to prepare for the new school year.
She said that when she or her pre-school director, Kristina Bileski, give tours “we both found out this summer that when we ask parents, a lot of them are saying they want a quality private Catholic education.
“From what I am hearing, they want to have a little more security per se. There’s a lot going on in the world and they want the traditional curriculum that Catholic schools give. They want faith and spirituality. They want to keep their kids young a little longer, more innocent longer.”
Bescak said the school’s recently approved strategic plan sets 520 students as its maximum enrollment for its 22 classrooms, state-of-the-art media room, music room, library, science lab, and multiple sports fields.
But that total is driven by a determination to keep class sizes small with 50 students in each grade level from first through eighth divided between two classrooms. The 3-year-old pre-school program can accommodate a total of 30 kids divided between two classrooms.
“We could put more in the classroom but I want to stick by what I told parents,” Bescak said. “They do want the smaller class size.”
Still, Bescak noted “ee need to also plan for the future because of St. John Bosco’s continuing growth.
That decision ultimately will not only involve the diocese and parish but also the school’s board, which includes Marianne Biegler, president; Cindy Casaus, vice president; and members Laura Underwood, Marc Rivas, Erica Seidel, Chad Stallings, Moti Salloum, and Brian Wiscombe.
Bescak is in the process of renting a portable office unit and hopes eventually to see an addition to the school that would add a coiuple classrooms.
“Then the families have been asking forever for an indoor gym. I don’t know when that indoor gym is going to happen but it’s definitely going to be on the list of ‘how can we make that happen?’”
“We are growing and if we can continue to grow,” she said. “I want to make sure that we have utilized our space to the maximum potential.”
Then too, in shorter-range goals, Bescak is eagerly awaiting the completion of St. Benedict’s massive interior and exterior renovations that are aimed at converting the building into a facility that actually looks inside and out like a church and not a giant meeting hall with an altar and pews.
Though she doesn’t know exactly when the project will be done, she’s hoping it’s complete before graduation day 2024.
“I’m planning on my daughter’s class graduating form that church,” she said. “We’re planning on this eighth grade class being the first class to graduate from it.
“It’ll be done this year,” Bescak said, adding jokingly, “One way or the other, it better be done.”
