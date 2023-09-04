Quilt of T-shirts recalls college’s outreach

One of the major components of a community college is right there in the name – community.
For Chandler Gilbert Community College, working with and in the community is an important part of its 30-year history.
Many of the college’s employees have been part of its community efforts for over 20 years and have seen the impact first-hand.
Among those are Teresa Hull, administrative support for nursing.
“I started as a work-study employee with service learning in the fall of 2002 before moving to nursing in April 2010,” said Hull, who participated in 16 “Into the Streets” events.
Into the Streets is an event that many CGCC employees recount when discussing the college’s community connection.
Mike Greene, CGCC student services director, describes it as a once-a-semester day of service.
“It was a model that faculty and their students could utilize service for their enhancement of what they were teaching/learning in their classrooms,” Greene explained.
“Hundreds of students would serve at various community-based organizations in the fall and spring semesters on a Friday and/or Saturday. They would serve at youth-serving organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA; senior serving-organizations like the Chandler and Gilbert Senior Center as well as Assisted Living Facilities like Park Regency; and/or basic needs-organizations like Paz de Christo and AZCEND.”
The event was discontinued during the pandemic and hasn’t been held since 2020.
But faculty, staff and student leaders from past events have a colorful shirt that designated them as the site leaders from every year they participated.
For many, including Hull and Greene, the T-shirts were more than just a uniform for the day.
“During that time, we had many different colors of Into the Streets T-shirts made for participants, and I collected them all,” she said.
Hull did more than collect the shirts; she decided to create something special for the college.
“For years I thought about making them into a quilt, but I could not decide who I would give it to,” she explained.
“When I decided to actually do it, I chose to give it to Student Life, but realized I was two shirts short to complete the top. I put out a call to a few people and professor Heather Horn came through with one that had been lightly used.
“Mine had been in a drawer for years, not worn, so I needed a couple in a similar state of wear. With that one more shirt I was able to use a CGCC shirt as the center piece and complete the quilt top. It was complete.”
Greene said, “I am amazed at what Theresa was able to capture about the spirit of Into the Streets with that quilt.”
The creation of the quilt brought evoked recollections of a special time in Hull’s career.
“In the sewing process many memories returned of my In the Streets experiences—great memories of co-workers, experiences and organizations I worked with through those 16 events,” Hull said.
“One fun memory is when Russ Luce decided on pink for the color one year, and people doubted whether the men would want to wear them; it turned out to be the most popular color ever! All the male campus leadership wanted a pink shirt—it was great!”
Luce, who at that time worked in Student Life, is the college’s athletic director.
Although he is no longer directly involved with Student Life, Luce said he knows the importance of the opportunities to be invested in where you live.
“If we are truly a community college, then we should have community in our work,” he said. “We should be active in being involved in where we work, live, and with those we educate.”
According to Greene, there are volunteer opportunities available for all students and employees through regularly scheduled CommUNITY events.
And as for the colorful quilt, it still hangs in the Student Life offices.
“Lots of blood sweat and tears were involved in supporting our community over the years,” recalled Greene. “I was very happy and glad that Theresa was able to capture it with a very tangible reminder of so many memories, with more to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.