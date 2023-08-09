Pickleball competitor plans reality TV show

While it will be facing some competition for indoor pickleball players, the CEO and founder of the area’s first indoor facility is coming up with a new gimmick: a reality TV show.
Mike “Ace” Rodriguez, who took his Pickleball Kingdom on Ray Road near Rural Road in Chandler to a franchise level, now has created Pickleball Kingdom Productions.
He calls Pickleball Kingdom Productions an enterprise whose goal is “to elevate the sport of pickleball to new heights while fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among players and fans alike.”
Rodriguez plans a reality competition show called “Pickleball Paddle Battle,” which he said “will showcase the excitement and spirit of pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the world.”
Predicting the show’s unique format “will deliver an immersive, captivating viewer experience guaranteed to unite legions of pickleball enthusiasts, sports lovers, and reality TV fans alike,” Rodriguez said contestants will be eligible for “prizes at a level never offered before.”
“Viewers can expect awe-inspiring displays of athleticism, gripping rivalries, and emotional triumphs, all set against the backdrop of the pickleball craze that has swept throughout the world,” he said.
“We are presently in talks with several national networks and streaming services to finalize a distribution deal that will showcase the sport of pickleball to the masses.”
Rodriguez explained that a national call for talent will result in the selection of 16 elite players selected for their “exceptional skills and unwavering passion for the game.”
Eight women and eight men will be picked “to demonstrate their talents at the indoor venue at Pickleball Kingdom,” he added, promising “challenging and exhilarating pickleball matches, pushing their physical and mental limits to emerge victorious.”
Players can apply through Aug. 16 for a chance to get on the show.
Final selections will be made by a panel of experts, he said, adding:
“Each episode will highlight the back stories of the contestants and test their agility, strategy, and ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances both on and off the court.
“With intense matches, challenging drills, and surprising twists, ‘Pickleball Paddle Battle’ guarantees non-stop excitement and entertainment for both die-hard pickleball enthusiasts and new fans alike.”
One male and one female player “will earn a prestigious one-year pickleball sponsorship contract with Pickleball Kingdom Productions.
“This sponsorship will provide them with the financial means necessary to play professionally and continue their pickleball journey,” Rodriguez added.
Viewers also will have a chance to vote for contestants to win a Pickleball Kingdom franchise.
“This competition will celebrate the immense talent within the pickleball community while offering life-changing prizes and opportunities to the winners,” Rodriguez added.
“Pickleball Paddle Battle” is slated to be released in the late fall.
Details: pickleballpaddlebattle.tv and pickleballkingdom.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.