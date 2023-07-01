Married 70 years, local couple share special gift

Jim and Joyce Matthews say they really enjoyed traveling during their long life together.
Especially nature. When they were younger, they signed up to manage a campground in Montana. Once they were paid for it, but the next three years they did it for free just to enjoy the beauty of that state.
This month the northern Chandler couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and received a special gift by a company that helps take care of them. Since they can no longer travel, the Chandler-Gilbert office of Senior Helpers arranged for the couple to go on a virtual reality tour of Europe.
“I didn’t put the goggles on, I just watched it on the TV screen,” Joyce said.
“It was beautiful,” Jim said. “I really loved that.”
“Great,” Joyce said.
The couple said they had been to Europe once before but mostly explored the countryside. They didn’t get to see a lot of urban life.
The VR tour gave them a taste of what they missed. It also showed them parts of the countryside they missed.
“We’d been to Switzerland, so some of that we’d seen before,” Jim said. “When we were in Switzerland we could see the Matterhorn outside of our hotel window. When we got that show, it took us by plane right up next to the mountain and all the paths and everything.”
Though they have been married for 70 years, they’ve known each other longer than that – basically, all of their lives.
Jim said they met in the first grade and grew up in the small western Massachusetts town of Charlemont and their families were friends.
The families were so close that Jim’s brother ended up marrying Joan’s sister. Jim said they always liked each other. Joan said they bonded over a shared loss, both of their fathers died at an early age.
Those losses forced the families to move to other areas, but Joan said they always kept in touch.
They didn’t start dating until Jim returned from the Navy. They married in 1953 and soon ended up in Southern California their jobs.
Jim became a pioneer of sorts, helping semiconductor companies set up their clean rooms for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Joan was a secretary at California Institute of Technology.
So what’s the secret to a long and successful marriage?
“A lot of give and take, I’d say,” Jim said. “There were arguments, but at the end of the day we’d be sure that we’re still speaking to each other.”
Added Joan: “We always say a little prayer and end the day right. We’d makeup, forgive and forget. That’s the way it’s been all the time.”
They recall the campgrounds in Montana. They enjoyed that experience so much, they also sought out a chance to manage a campground in Washington, an island on the Puget Sound.
“That was kind of fun,” Jim said.
After a couple of decades in California, the couple moved to Arizona. Jim had been working there, helping Intel set up its clean rooms. They decided to settle in the Chandler area for their retirement.
They said they really appreciated the VR tour Senior Helpers gave them to help celebrate their anniversary.
“It was mainly the cities like Rome, and Berlin, so that was interesting,” Jim said. “We’d never been there.”
And it’s another memory for a successful marriage.
“We just get along,” Joan said. “That’s the secret.”
