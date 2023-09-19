I Rise Foundation helps kids rise to new levels

The heat was rising in the early morning on a recent Saturday, just before the dawn of a new season of learning for kids in the Chandler area.
Even before students filed in at Galveston Elementary School for FIRST Lego League Robotics orientation, a palpable sense of excitement could be felt in the air.
At the same time, students and their families registered for a Youth Soccer League.
Both programs are sponsored by the I Rise Foundation, a nonprofit with branches primarily in Chandler and Mesa that a number of schools with a wide variety of low- or no-cost programs. Typically, the programs are in under-served communities.
Another group that has long been sponsored by the foundation is a Ballet Folklórico troupe that highlights Mexican culture and history.
“We have a year of new learning, new friends ahead,” said FIRST LEGO League mentor Disha Parikh, adding she is looking forward to the Youth Lego League Robotics season.
This season’s mission and theme has to do with the arts community and the challenges people in the arts face.
In an effort to better understand those challenges, the robotics students will interview members of the Ballet Folklórico group.
Adrian Moncada, another mentor with FIRST, said he has been impressed with how fast the students are picking up the new software for programming the robots.
This year, SPIKE has replaced the old robots with new hardware and software, which has changed for the FIRST LEGO League competitions.
He said the kids are using the new equipment for a mission that traced the jump ball ring of a basketball court.
The first part of the mission involved making the loop smoothly.
After reprogramming, the students and mentors further honed what settings would work best for future robot mission runs.
The student-led educational opportunity offers something some educational programs, don’t: stimulating a passion for learning s.
Also starting the new season is another I Rise Foundation program – the ever-growing soccer club.
The programs offered by the foundation largely cater to Chandler Unified schools, though they are not limited to those who reside in or attend district schools.
Lately, I Rise has extended its partnerships to include the Skyline Gila River School, which largely serves the Gila River Native American community.
Foundation President Alberto Esparza, has also taken his programs to places as far away as Mexico and Africa, showing educators how to form their own FIRST LEGO League teams.
Matt Lewis is vice president of communications for the I Rise Foundation. Information: 1-risefoundation.org.
