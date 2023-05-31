Hamilton students score big in science fair

Hamilton High School rising seniors Chloe Zhan and Alexis Li said they were both confident about their projects at the Arizona Science & Engineering Fair – though doubts set in when they saw how brilliant many of their competitors’ entries were.
“I feel you get a lot of impostor syndrome,” Chloe said. “You look at everyone’s projects, and you’re like, ‘Whoa, everyone is so good. How will I ever compete with these people?’”
They both did very well competing against them.
Chloe earned first place in senior mathematical sciences for her project. Alexis also won first place in senior robotics and intelligent machines.
A third Chandler student, Harshil Avlani from BASIS Chandler, was also one of the six winners, topping the engineering technology statistics and dynamics category.
The projects the three undertook sound more like they belong on a college campus than in high school.
“My project forecasted county and state level crop yields using satellite data,” Chloe said. “Crop yield is usually forecasted through like on-site surveys, like the government officials would go on to their farms, and then they’ll like survey and look at how healthy their crops are.
“Well, my project basically did that, but it did it through a mathematical model and it used the satellite data as inputs. So basically, by using satellite data, you eliminate the cost of on-site surveys and allows for much more faster and more efficient crop yield prediction.”
Alexis’ project focused on the brain.
“My project was using machine learning, a new framework, to look at brain interactions and being able to like classify different brain disorders, for example,” Alexis said.
“Of course, looking at the brain, it’s such a complex structure, and there’s so much we don’t know about it. So doing research into it can also create better effective and efficient diagnosis and treatment for these different brain disorders.
“A big problem with especially machine-learning models for brain interactions is that they’re not robust enough to be really used in real-world settings,” Alexis said, adding:
“They’re not able to like generalize to new patients that they haven’t seen before, or they have issues where they don’t fully make use of the data that they’re given, which means that you’re losing a lot of that information in between. So my project basically had four different components to them, to be able to solve back for these issues.”
Attempts to talk to Harshil about his project were unsuccessful. It is described as analyzing the effect of mid-circuit measurement on spectator qubits.
Alexis and Chloe credit Hamilton High teacher Debbie Nipar for inspiring them to compete in the state fair.
“Hamilton has a pretty strong research program, thanks to Mrs. Nipar,” Chloe said, adding that the school “introduces us to lots of opportunities, in terms of science research.”
“I definitely agree with Chloe there, Mrs. Nipar is a big part of it. I wasn’t even considering doing a science fair until I got into her HSR [Honors Science Research] class, so I think that was a really big push forward.”
All six Arizona winners earned a chance to compete at Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair that was held in Dallas last week. Harshil’s project earned a first place award of $5,000. Chloe’s project was recognized with a $500 award.
Other Chandler students who fared well at the international event are: Baochan Fan (Hamilton), Hypothalamic EZH2: A key regulator of leptin sensitivity in obesity, second $2,000; and Ariana Rahman (BASIS Chandler) for a novel breast cancer recurrence risk predictor using a deep learning multiomics data integration framework, third $1,000.
