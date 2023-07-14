Gilbert rescue hosts ‘Popsicles & Pups Water Day’

Friends for Life Animal Rescue, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, will hosting its annual Popsicles & Pups Water Day fundraiser, Saturday, July 15.
The $5-per-dog fundraiser gives pets a chance to splash into summer fun 7-9 a.m. at the shelter, 952 W. Melody Ave.
Organizers call it the rescue’s “Scentral Park” with splash pads, kiddie pools, popsicles and “pupsicles,” “dogvinici” paw paintings and more.
All dogs in attendance must stay on a leash.
Arizona Friends for Life began in 1993 as Citizens for Tempe Strays and within two years developed a broad volunteer base, dedicated board of directors and hundreds of adoptions a year.
Its growth and success prompted a name change to Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary because the rescue makes a lifetime commitment to its animals.
Any animal adopted from it must be returned to Friends for Life if for any reason the adoptive environment is not working out.
The animals’ microchips also list Friends for Life as the primary contact if the animal gets lost or surrendered at another facility.
In 1996, Friends for Life leased three buildings in downtown Gilbert.
It eventually replaced the word “sanctuary” in its official title with “Rescue” because organizers felt it more accurately described is mission of rescue and adoption.
In 2013, Friends for Life bought the buildings it had been leasing and four years later broke ground for a new facility that opened in 2018.
“Friends for Life Animal Rescue is dedicated to the homeless and stray animals in our community,” its mission statement says.
“These animals do not have an advocate and will likely suffer starvation, illness, or injury as they try to survive alone. Animals on the street are often unaltered, reproducing and creating even more unwanted animals.
“Friends for Life prefers to get to the source of the problem through spaying and neutering all animals we take in, and educating the public about the importance of altering their animals.”
People who can’t make the event next Saturday are always invited to make a cash donation or donate items like leashes and collars.
Friends for Life is a registered nonprofit and no-kill, volunteer-based organization that focuses on gets stray animals from off the streets and the rural desert areas of Arizona communities. provides medical attention and care for the animals and actively seeks adoptive families.
It is an Arizona corporation with 501 (c)(3) status; tax no. 86-0726443.
Information: 480-497-8296 or azfriends.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.