CUSD school chief: Welcome back

Dear new and returning families, parents, guardians and staff:
I would like to welcome everyone to the ’23-’24 school year in Chandler Unified School District (CUSD). My name is Franklin R. Narducci, and I am honored to serve as your superintendent.
CUSD is the premier school district of choice with schools in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek; and I can say with confidence that you have made the right choice.
As we head into this new school year, I want to share a few highlights from last year that show why we feel you chose the very best:
CUSD has a 90% graduation rate, which is 15% above the state average.
The Class of 2023 was awarded $182 million in scholarships.
The Class of 2023 took 7,361 Advanced Placement (AP) exams.
The Class of 2023 earned 23,162 hours of dual-enrollment credits.
CUSD educates just 3% of Arizona’s student population, yet our students took home one third, or 34%, of the awards at the 2023 Arizona Science and Engineering Fair.
In 2023, CUSD was once again named the No. 1 school district in the Phoenix area, according to Niche.com.
Athletics, performing arts, fine arts and enrichments are second to none.
In Chandler Unified, we support choice and believe we have a menu of choice offerings for any child in Pre-K to 12th grade. CUSD schools are among the best in the state and country.
Our sites have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools and have been honored with the A+ School of Excellence award by the Arizona Education Foundation (AEF) a record 96 times! CUSD provides a strong foundation for student success as evidenced by our former students excelling in post high school enrollment, employment, enlistment and entrepreneurship.
In maintaining strong schools and high-quality education not only do our students benefit, but our communities and state thrive as well.
We believe every child has the ability to learn and succeed and that Chandler Unified maintains pathways for that success. These pathways include attributes found in CUSD’s Portrait of a Learner (adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy and being a global citizen).
As we embark on the second year of Portrait of a Learner, we are excited to highlight how these traits are embedded in all the amazing teaching, learning and recognition taking place throughout the district.
In closing, with so many educational options, I would like to personally thank every family and staff member for choosing Chandler Unified School District. Here’s to another incredible school year!
Yours in education,
Franklin R. Narducci
