Chandler women’s chorus seeks new singers

A Chandler-based women’s a cappella group is looking for women throughout the East Valley who like to sing and find themselves even harmonizing to music piped across a mall.
The Vocal Connection Chorus wants to add new singers in all voice ranges as it prepares for a new season of performances.
The group is hosting a free guest night 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Seton Catholic Preparatory, 1150 N. Dobson Road, Chandler.
No formal music training is required, though prior choir experience is helpful and group spokeswoman Patricia Glasser said, “Vocal training and music education are valuable components of a VCC rehearsal.”
To help with planning, guests for the Sept. 18 event are asked to email guestinfo@vocalconnection.org for additional details. More information is at vocalconnection.org.
“Studies show that singing in a chorus improves our mood, with a decrease in stress, depression and anxiety,” Glasser said.
“These effects are linked to the use of deeper breathing techniques associated with singing. The benefits are enhanced in a group setting because singing in a group offers a sense of belonging to something larger than ourselves.”
Glasser added that singing also carries a number of physical benefits, including lower blood pressure, increased blood oxygen saturation, elevated immunity, higher pain threshold, and stronger respiratory muscles.
“Another notion is that the experience of making music together provides a sense of awe not just for the observers of a performance, but for the participants as well,” she said.
“Research shows that this emotion seems to shift our focus from our own self-view to that of our community.”
Vocal Connection Chorus is one of hundreds of Sweet Adeline International choruses that make up a worldwide organization of women who sing four-part a cappella and barbershop harmony.
It performs regularly throughout the community, offering its talent for entertainment at civic events and charitable functions, in addition to promoting harmony and friendship among women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.