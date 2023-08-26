Chandler troop sold most Girl Scout Cookies

A Chandler Girl Scout troop led the pack by selling the most cookies in the city.
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council named Girl Scout Troop 872 as Chandler’s highest-selling troop with 22,597 boxes of cookies sold.
From Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, participating Girl Scouts in central and northern Arizona sold over 3.1 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies while learning entrepreneurial, leadership and people skills designed to inspire success.
“We are so proud of the thousands of Girl Scouts from Arizona Cactus-Pine who participated in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world,” said Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC. “
We celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit and are deeply grateful for the generous support from the community. Our cookie season was also a success due to the support of our incredible volunteers and parents,”
The funds raised through the cookie program stay local and allow Girl Scouts to take part in a variety of programs, community outreach projects and enrichment over the next year.
These include adventures at Girl Scout Summer Camps, proceeds for troop activities, financial assistance for membership, support of Girl Scout service projects and much more.
The 7,580 girls who took part in cookie season sold an average 409 boxes each, up from 380 last year, and a total 949,691 packages were sold online.
The highest selling cookie this year again was Scout Thin Mints.
