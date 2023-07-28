Chandler thespians shine in ‘Oliver’ musical

Several budding Chandler thespians will join their counterparts from throughout the East Valley in transporting audiences across the Atlantic in Limelight Performing Arts’ production of “Oliver, Jr.”
The musical, at the Mesa Arts Center Aug. 5-12, is based on Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” and is peppered with award-winning songs including “Food Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” and “I’d Do Anything.”
The Chandler performers, like the rest of the cast, have been working hard to present the dramatic story of an orphaned boy struggling for survival in the underbelly of Victorian England.
“Oliver, Jr.,” is double cast. Chandler performers include Janalynn Corbett, 14, as Mrs. Bedwin; Joey Corbett, 16, as Bill Sikes, Mr. Brownlow and Mr. Sowerberry; Kaylee Forth, 13, as Handwalker; and Samantha Hill, 11, as Charlotte.
Director and choreographer Marie South of Queen Creek is excited to present the classic tale.
“So often, I think that kids only know modern shows and don’t have an interest in anything they could classify as old,” she said.
“Many of our performers have told me they knew nothing about ‘Oliver’ before this process, but they have really come to enjoy it.”
Despite living in a neglectful orphanage, Oliver dares asks for “more” and is sold to an undertaker who mercilessly bullies him before he makes a daring escape to live on the streets.
Oliver is not the only homeless child trying to survive the city of London. He is welcomed by the precocious Artful Dodger into a gang of young pickpockets run by the elderly, avaricious and charismatic Fagin.
When Oliver is accused of a crime he didn’t commit, he is rescued from both punishment and the streets by Mr. Brownlow, a wealthy, kind-hearted gentleman.
Fagin’s partner, the violent Bill Sikes, fears Oliver will turn the gang over to authorities and convinces his girlfriend to bring Oliver back to the gang – with tragic results.
Emma England of Gilbert, Limelight’s artistic director and the music director for “Oliver, Jr.,” said the cast embraced story, the music, and exciting scenes.
“There’s a big fight scene when Oliver escapes from police while pickpocketing,” she said. “It reminds me of a silent movie. There’s all this music but no dialogue or singing, so we’ve been very creative with our props and staging.”
Beyond the dozens of hours of rehearsals invested in this production, cast members come to the show with an outsized share of natural ability.
“You’ll forget you’re watching youth theater,” said South. “The kids work so hard to be as professional as possible.”
Added England, “It’s not always easy to find so much professionalism, not to mention talent, in kids so young, but they are pulling it off incredibly well.”
The directing team is working hard to harness that talent.
England originally hales from Britain, so it’s particularly important to her the cast has the proper accents for their time, location and social station.
“We’ve really focused on strong diction, phrasing and pronunciation,” said England.
South shared her excitement for these shows to open so her young performers can have an audience.
“These kids love spending time together at rehearsals,” she said. “You can tell they enjoy working with each other and that comes out in performances.”
With compelling storylines and so much dramatic action interspersed with well-loved songs and high-energy dancing, South expects audiences will love the show.
“I think everyone will walk away feeling good and singing the songs on the car ride home,” she said.
Tickets for “Oliver, Jr.” start at $21 and can be purchased at mesaartscenter.com, search “Limelight.” The run includes both matinee and evening performances. Group discounts are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.