Chandler mom builds experience on ‘Lego Masters’

Emilee Dahl describes herself as upbeat, with a fun personality — everything that the Fox TV show “Lego Masters” was looking for.
Dahl, who works at the Lego resale shop Bricks & Minifigs in Gilbert, will compete with Kelly Bartlett of Portland, Oregon, on the show’s fourth season for a $100,000 cash prize.
Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, the show premieres Thursday, Sept. 28. Dahl of Chandler was stunned when she was chosen.
“It was such a whirlwind of emotions,” she said. “It was amazing, wonderful, scary, exciting and nerve wracking — all the emotions.
“Then I started sobbing. I cry all the time, whether I’m happy or sad or hungry. I was sobbing on the phone and I couldn’t talk.”
“Four” will be the motif throughout the season; “Four the Win” is the season’s tagline.
The challenges involve Cirque du Soleil, with acrobats as special guests. Each two-person team will build a unique Cirque show that has four circus acts.
A “Petropolis” episode where the teams build a house for a kitten. All the kittens have different personality traits etc. so the teams must incorporate those in their build. It is done with a kitten rescue / adoption charity.
A 2K Games challenge where teams build the ultimate off-road RC vehicle that’s fast and tough to withstand a race through a course filled with boulders, dirt and other obstacles. The winning build will be a playable vehicle in the actual videogame.
For the first time, the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a Lego flagship store.
She couldn’t reveal too much about her time on “Lego Masters.”
“It’s one of the best experiences of my life,” she said. “I had the best time. The people there — including my partner — were amazing. I loved every second of it. I was tired. I missed my family, but I loved it.”
Dahl began her building hobby with Duplo as a kid and then went through the “dark ages,” when she didn’t use them. Her husband is a travel nurse and brought Lego along to entertain their kids. She invented a tray that keeps the bricks corralled on a car ride.
“That expanded into a whole company that I have today,” she said. “That’s my full-time job. I work at Bricks & Minifigs for fun, because I love it. It’s clearly not a moneymaker, but I love Lego and we love the owners.”
The store is owned by Rachel Mangum and Theresa Bartholomew of Queen Creek.
Dahl has the innate ability to build without instructions, creating masterpieces from scratch. That led to her stint on “Lego Masters.”
“I started doing my own creations,” she said. “I realized I love set building, but I love building my own creations.”
For her, building Lego is therapeutic.
“As a mom, we’re supposed to put our wants and our hobbies on the back burner so our kids can live the life they are supposed to live,” explained Dahl, who met her “Lego Masters” partner on a women’s Lego Facebook page. “But I think moms should be allowed to embrace their hobbies and embrace their inner nerd. I’m weird, but my kids think I’m pretty cool.”
“Lego Masters”
Debuts on Thursday, Sept 28, on Fox
Check listings for times
Bricks & Minifigs
4024 E. Guadalupe Road, Suite 103, Gilbert
480-588-3953
