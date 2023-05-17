Chandler boy, 9, becomes budding TV star

Chandler boy, 9, becomes budding TV starChandler boy, 9, becomes budding TV starSouth Chandler actor Preston Brodrick was among the celebrities attending the premier of a new TV series, “Bupkis.”
The Gilbert American Leadership Academy fourth-grader plays an important role in the show, portraying a young Pete Davidson.
They showed the first two episodes of the series for that premier at New York’s famed Apollo Theater.
The show is a fictionalized version of the Saturday Night Live star’s life.
Preston, who is 9, didn’t see much of the first installment.
“I had my hands over his eyes for most of it,” said his mother, Jessica Valente-Brodrick.
The first episode is definitely not fit for viewing by most children, including topics such as sex acts and drug use.
Preston doesn’t appear in the series until the second episode, which is a flashback to a wedding Davidson attended not long after his firefighter father was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
That’s where Preston shines, including a scene with former SNL star Jane Curtain that was one of the best moments in the first two episodes. Curtain was playing Davidson’s grandmother.
Preston said he enjoyed playing a young Pete Davidson the most of all his acting roles so far.
“I get to be myself during it,” he said. “There’s some things that I have to do, like talk mean to my grandma because that’s what he does in his scenes.”
Preston has been acting since he was a baby. His first credited role on the Internet Movie DataBase is for three episodes in the 2014 show “Alien Encounters.”
“When he was a baby, we used to get the, ‘He’s so adorable, he looks like a Gerber Baby. You should get him representation,’” Jessica said.
The family lived in the Los Angeles area then, so there were far more opportunities to find work. They moved to South Chandler a couple of years ago.
Preston now has two agents, one based in Los Angeles and the other in the Valley. Since that first work as a baby, he’s been in five TV shows (“Murder for Hire;” “Laff Mob’s Laff Tracks;” “Betrayed;” “Twisted Love;” and “Bupkis”).
“Bupkis” dropped its first two episodes on the streaming service Peacock on May 4. Preston is set to appear in two more upcoming episodes, episodes 3 and 8.
This role could launch Preston into a bigger national profile and more opportunities.
“I believe so,” Jessica said. “Just the conversations with the producers and directors (indicate that).
“Everyone was blown away by his performance. After the premiere ended, everyone from Peacock presidents and executives who were there were coming up to him to tell him what a fantastic job he did. I think it’s going to open up some doors for him, hopefully.”
Preston said being a child actor is not easy.
For one, he’s still a fourth-grade student.
So while he was in New York to film his scenes, he also had to keep up with his classwork.
His teachers at American Leadership Academy shared his coursework with teachers hired to work with the child actors during filming.
“I have to do school in New York, which I’d rather be exploring,” Preston said. “That’s the thing that I gave my mom a hard time about.”
This was the first time Preston was playing an actual person, instead of just a character. He said to connect with Davidson, he looked for things they had in common.
First, both have fathers who are first responders. Second, they were both Harry Potter fans at one point during their childhoods.
Preston said he loved his experience in New York, all the celebrities they met were very kind and helpful. He actually wants the family to move there, but said his dad is not a fan of New York.
It seems New York liked Preston as much as he did the city.
“When we left on his last day, they said if there is a season two, he needs to be in a lot more scenes,” Jessica said. “What did Bobby Cannavale call him? Oh yeah, a young Marlon Brando.”
