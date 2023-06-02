Chandler author offers writing help

A Chandler journalist, editor, author and book reviewer is the current Writer in Residence at Mesa Public Library.
Mark Athitakis has nearly 30 years of experience to draw from as he presents events and conducts one-on-one appointments through July at the Red Mountain Library. In 2021, he was the Writer in Residence at Apache Junction Public Library.
Often, Athitakis said, writers just want an opportunity to be heard.
“So, I’m there to listen, see what they’re working on and what they’re excited about and what their goals are,” he said.
Athitakis has interacted with writers with varied experiences, ambitions and goals. In Apache Junction, they were mostly creatives who ranged from those trying to get started to others who had completed manuscripts in hand and needed help to write agent query letters – and everyone in between.
Can writing be taught?
“Writing is one of those things, the more you do it, you generally get better at it. It’s never easy. I feel like I need to be taught, even though I’ve been doing it close to three decades. But I think, absolutely, it can be taught,” Athitakis said.
Learning depends on what each person wants to accomplish and what level they are at, he said.
“Anybody who comes to it with an eagerness to express themselves and they get something written down, you’re already saying that you’re hoping to express something as clearly and as thoughtfully as possible,” he said.
“My job as an editor has always been to try to help a writer best express themselves. What I can do is help with the grammar, but I can provide suggestions about helping a writer think through what it is they want to say.”
Raised in Chicago, Athitakis launched in journalism after obtaining a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Chicago. He started as a music journalist in alternative weeklies, but soon began writing features on diverse topics.
Currently, his work is a combination of literary criticism, author interviews and journalism about business, leadership and non-profits.
He concedes the latter is not as exciting. “But I think every freelance writer has to have a mix of different things that they do,” he said.
He used to publish his book reviews in the New York Times. He gets regular ink in The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and Kirkus Reviews, the big three outlets for book reviews, among others.
Athitakis has authored two books; The New Midwest: A Guide to Contemporary Fiction of the Great Lakes, Great Lakes, and Rust Belt (2017) and Lyons, a photo history of the Chicago suburb where he grew up (2006).
Athitakis moved with his family to Chandler in 2013 to be near relatives.
“Like anybody who lives out here, I don’t love the summers, but overall, I love the atmosphere. It’s a less hectic pace for me and, in my experience, it’s been community-oriented in a way that I really like,” he said.
“It takes time to find it but there is a literary culture here that has a lot of support and it’s nice to see that.”
He is on the reviewing panel for the Southwest Books of the Year, out of the Pima County Public Library, which has better exposed him to the literature of this region.
To budding writers, Athitakis offers three pointers:
One: Make time to write. Saying that you are “going to write” is a surefire way that it never gets done.
“Even if you just carve out ten or twenty minutes in your evenings to say ‘I’m just going to concentrate on writing,’ forgive yourself for your mistakes and just get something on paper, usually you’ll find that you will make more progress than you think you will,” he said.”
Two: Read a lot. “There are some people who say: ‘I don’t want to read because it’s going to pollute my brain. I don’t want to imitate.’
“Any successful writer reads a lot, not because they want to steal ideas but they want to have a sense of what’s out there. If you love writing, it stands to reason that you love reading as well. So, make time for that also. Read as widely as you can.
“If you like thrillers, you don’t necessarily have to read just thrillers. Experiment with all sorts of writing. And that includes poetry.”
Three: “Find people that you can talk to and give you some encouragement. I can’t write for you, I can’t read for you, but I can serve in that role of being a sounding board and providing that little bit of community.”
Why is writing difficult?
Athitakis said: “Good writing is looking for a new way of expressing something. It’s sharing something from your experience in a way that hasn’t been done before. So writing is invention and that’s always going to be difficult.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.