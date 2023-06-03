Area man’s genealogical journey sparks grave project

For over a decade, history and genealogy have been an adventure and almost an obsession for Jack Armstrong.
He built and continues to grow a micro-museum in his Ahwatukee home that enshrines memorabilia from as far back as the Revolutionary War along with decades-old artifacts from his own Scottish-Irish roots.
His passion for learning all he can about his ancestors also led him twice in the last six years to a small village in Ireland, where the townsfolk have been swept up by his reverence for history and joined him in a small crusade.
Their goal: restore the final resting place of their ancestors as well as some of those from the Armstrong Clan.
Armstrong’s crusade began fittingly on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, when he, his wife Sky, sons John and Joe and a couple others traveled to the tiny village of Ballinamallard in Northern Ireland.
Years of meticulous and relentless searches online and visits to cemeteries and other places in America and Canada had convinced him that a significant part of his ancestry literally was buried there.
He had learned that his great, great, great grandfather Christopher Armstrong told a minister on his death bed that he was born in Ballinamallard.
After years of research, he also became convinced Christopher had been baptized in the local church called Magheracross.
Prior to his first visit in 2017, Armstrong already had been in contact with Henry Robinson, the head of the Ballinamallard Historical Society who had written a book about the village’s history that included references to a mill owned by Armstrongs.
He also had a letter dated in the 1840s from the village referring to “tough times” and an old mill owned by a family named Armstrong.
“That was the last recorded knowledge of them being there,” Armstrong said. “Because they were of some prominence being mill operators, I made the assumption that they would have a burial place there.”
Having visited every cemetery in the United States and Canada where an Armstrong had been buried, he hoped to discover evidence of his earliest ancestors in the Old Magheracross Church Cemetery.
The records he did find along the way also indicated at least 11 ancestors were buried there from as far back as the 1700s.
But that cemetery is over 500 years old and untold decades of neglect had rendered it captive to weeds, vines, moss and trees that left only some headstones visible.
“It kind of made me sad,” Armstrong said of his first trip. “I knew so many people were buried there and it had just been forgotten. You could hardly walk through it and we couldn’t find anything.
“It just struck me that there are so many people looking for their family and they’re right there but we can’t do anything. It was overwhelming.”
Armstrong said his research suggested as many as “400 or 500 souls” were buried there – with possibly another 1,800 others laid to rest outside its boundaries without grave markers because they didn’t belong to Megheracross Church.
Undeterred by the heavy overgrowth and the dearth of reliable records, Armstrong and his wife began walking the Magheracross Cemetery.
They uncovered grave markers and read inscriptions in search of his clan’s name.
“I can tell you it takes a lot of time to dig down in front of a stone through rocks and roots,” he said. “You have to be very careful not to hit the stone with your digging instrument.”
He had also developed a process that could resurrect the time-worn etchings on some of the tombstones and markers so that he could read the weather-beaten inscriptions.
They uncovered markers for 10 more Armstrongs – nearly twice the number that existed in any official record.
Robinson and Armstrong also hatched a plan to restore the graveyard and uncover all the grave markers.
They decided they could then post the information on findgraves.com and ancestory.com “to flush out people that would have information on those buried there.”
Over time, that has worked the other way, too: One Armstrong family in New Zealand discovered online that the restoration project uncovered an ancestor’s grave in Megheracross Cemetery.
Through his numerous online forays in search of his roots, Armstrong also met a California cousin, Kevin Armstrong, who had also had been searching for information on his great, great grandparents.
Together last year, they returned to Ballinamallard, where some of its 1,500 residents had already embraced their campaign to restore the cemetery, spurred on by Robinson of the historical society.
Armstrong also established a fundraising effort at givesendgo.com/magheracrossproject with a $13,000 goal for the Old Magheracross Cemetery Restoration Project. So far, they have raised a little over $1,000.
The website explains, in part:
“For over a century people have visited small villages in Northern Ireland searching for their descendants, only to be met by an overgrown cemetery unwilling to give up its secrets.”
“This cemetery holds the family’s secrets that for centuries now people have been searching for. It’s time to bring light to those souls who are buried there. And to restore and read the inscriptions so that future families will have them permanently saved.
“Along with the Historical Society of Ballinamallard, and members of two local churches, we are hoping to raise enough money to restore stones and pathways, clean out all the brush and growth, and add signage to allow visitors to find their loved ones and make it safe for seniors to visit.
“Join Jack Armstrong to find his family and to liberate all the other souls there to be reunited with their searching loved ones.”
During last year’s visit, Jack and Kevin also toured other nearby cemeteries where Armstrongs are buried as they continued to learn what they could about their clan’s ancient migration from Scotland to Ireland. That migration began over 600 years ago and eventually created what is called Ulster County today.
The two men attended a festival and spoke there about their project, hoping to enlist more help.
Some residents already had been doing what they could to clean up gravesites.
“We were kind of blown away” by what those people already had done when they visited last year, Jack said.
“They’re pulling off vines and chopping down bushes,” Armstrong said. “It’s just really hard work.”
He said Robinson “just embraced my enthusiasm for this project.”
“He’s a saint in my book for all that he’s done,” Armstrong said.
Asked why he spends so much of his free time and effort to uncover the secrets of a graveyard long forgotten, Armstrong replied:
“I guess it’s uncovering the unknown, the mystery of it. Through the centuries, people have done what I am doing and what Kevin has done to uncover the truth. But they didn’t really have the skill sets to do it and I do have those skill sets.
“So, I would regret not doing what I know I can do for future generations.”
But he also has a broader, more spiritual goal.
He hopes his effort inspires people to know that “when they hit the wall like
we did, there’s more you can do – get out and get dirt under your fingernails. Don’t give up.”
