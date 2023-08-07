VPC endorses St. Benedict elder care facility

With the support of over 400 people on a petition and the approval of city planning staff, a proposal for an elder care facility on the grounds of St. Benedict Catholic Church sailed through the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee last week.
The unanimous approval of the proposal for the church on 48th Street just north of Frye Road sets up a likely approval by the city Planning Commission at its meeting at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 3, in Council Chambers.
The measure is slated to then go to City Council on Sept. 6 and is not likely to meet any opposition.
Shea Connelly Development sought a minor General Plan amendment and zoning reclassification to make way for a 138-unit senior care facility that will be run by a major Canadian real estate investment and development company’s affiliated chain of elder care homes throughout North America.
The facility, which will have three courtyards, would occupy 4.62 acres on the 19.2-acre church campus and be located behind the church, which is currently undergoing a massive interior and exterior renovation.
Developers plan to build 66 independent living units, 44 assisted living quarters and 28 memory care residences.
Calling the plan “compatible with the surrounding land uses,” a city planning staff report noted that it also “will be compatible to the scale and character” of the rest of the neighborhood.
“The proposal would encourage an array of housing types and lifestyles to meet the needs of Phoenix’s aging population,” the staff review said.
“The proposed community would
be planned and allow for aging residents with the services and resources necessary to sustain and improve quality
of life.”
That assessment is shared by one resident who wrote a letter in support of the plan and over 400 people who signed a petition that declared:
“Quality senior living facilities are in high demand and providing the type of care on a church campus affords a unique opportunity to serve and support both the medical and spiritual needs of the city’s elder community.”
Planning staff noted in its report, “The subject site is appropriate for residential uses at the proposed densities and provides new housing opportunities in this part of the city. Furthermore, the development has adequate street access and provides streetscape improvements that benefit the surrounding area.”
Plans call for building the three-story facility next to the ball fields behind
the school, though Shea Connelly has indicated in its application that a wall would exist around the courtyard nearest the fields.
Some VPC members wondered whether traffic flow to and from the church campus could be maintained smoothly while parents dropped off and picked up their children who attended St. John Bosco Catholic School, which is on the site next to the church.
But new committee member Clifford Mager said he was confident traffic would not be a problem during the school arrival and dismissal times and that it would not hinder traffic flow on 48th Street as parents waited to pick up their kids.
In a letter to neighboring residents when it introduced the plan, Shea Connelly noted that the church “has enlisted a national senior care housing leader, COGIR Senior Living, to manage the facility” with the goal of running “a state-of-the-art senior care facility.”
In its application, Shea Connelly noted that the facility’s three courtyards will cover about 21,417 square feet – which it stressed “is nearly double outdoor space required by city code.”
Montreal-based COGIR Senior Living Communities owns or manages 63 facilities in eight states and Canada, according to its website. It owns eight senior facilities in Arizona, with two each in Scottsdale and Mesa and one each in Peoria, Marana, Glendale and Chandler.
COGIR Senior Living is part of Canada-based COGIR Real Estate, which was founded in 1995 as a multifaceted real estate development
and management company.
Its senior living arm boasts that it is “passionate about customer service – with a human commitment.”
“As part of a well-known name in Canadian real estate, COGIR Senior Living draws upon 20 years of residential and senior living management, as well as hospitality expertise,” the company states on its website.
“It is this combination of French-
inspired ‘je ne sais quoi’ and West
Coast spirit that make COGIR Senior Living residences so indefinably unforgettable.”
Like many high-end independent living facilities across the nation, it boasts fine dining options and other “amenities you’d expect at a fine hotel.”
Shea Connelly also developed a range of commercial and residential projects, including three senior living facilities in the Valley.
