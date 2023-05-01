TU details 23M in pandemic relief spending

Over 13,000 laptops for students, loads of software and digital equipment for faculty and a variety of teaching and mental-health-related positions consumed the bulk of Tempe Union High School District’s spending of just over $23 million in pandemic relief funds it received since COVID-19 hit the region three years ago.
With the just-under $7.7 million in aid still to be spent, the district will buy another 1,977 laptops, extend free summer school through at least next year and continue to fund positions through at least next school year that helped reduce class size, assisted homeless students and their families and enhanced critical mental health services for any student in need.
Tempe Union’s pandemic relief spending was detailed April 19 in a report to the governing board by Roland Carranza, assistant superintendent for business services.
His report came two months after the state Auditor General released its own study of how each Arizona district spent its share of over $1.2 billion in aid from March 2020 through last June 30.
Unlike the Auditor General’s report, which broke down each district’s spending in broad categories, Carranza provided more detail of exactly how Tempe Union aided students, teachers and even the community with money it received from four major programs and another half-dozen smaller pots of money.
Those major programs included three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding, and money from the Enrollment Stability Grant Program.
Carranza also detailed spending from another half dozen smaller aid programs he lumped together under the category of "other COVID-19 federal money."
By far the largest amount of pandemic relief that went to the district – nearly $15.4 million – involved the three rounds of ESSER funding.
Carranza said the district still has just over $6.3 million left from the third ESSER round and said the board will ultimately have to decide where to direct those funds.
He noted that a significant portion of the funds enabled hiring additional teachers to lower class size and teach summer school classes, a special education teacher and special education coordinator and aides, a counselor and two behavioral intervention specialists and a fulltime “tribal support” specialist who works with Native American students.
Some money also was used to provide stipends for teachers in hard-to-fill positions for subjects that included math, science and special education as well as a psychologist.
But because there is no more pandemic money coming from the federal government, the long-term future of many of those positions remains uncertain after the coming school year and possibly the first few months of 2024-25, Carranza said.
Some members of the district’s Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, he reported, “say there has been valued added by some of these positions and so there may be a need as we deliberate future recommendations from Budget Advisory, we are going to be taking into account that this funding is earmarked to go away.”
He also said the number of laptops the district has purchased over the last three years and those it will buy for the coming freshman class powered Tempe Union’s “one to one” initiative of providing every student with a laptop.
Even when pandemic funds are exhausted, Carranza said, “our plan is to continue funding the one-to-one initiatives from our override allocation.”
Board President Armando Montero asked if the district knew the long-term cost of maintaining and upgrading the laptops, which Carranza said cost roughly $600 each.
Carranza said he’d have to get feedback from the district’s IT director.
He added that the state Legislature’s increased funding for districts’ smaller capital expenses allowed Tempe Union to set aside money to cover inflation’s impact on the cost of the devices.
“I do have some thoughts on changing (the district’s laptop program) so that we can encourage families to take better care of the devices so that we’re not just always replacing them and having to come up with additional purchases that may not be needed if we provide incentives for students to take care of the unit,” he told the board.
“For example,” he continued, “if we purchase a laptop for you as a freshman, to allow an opportunity for when you graduate and you’ve had the same device in your hands for four years that you could potentially at the end of the four years be able to walk away and keep that device in a way where it’s at a nominal cost or possibly no cost.”
Carranza also said, “I think we have adequate resources targeted toward the next seven years that we’ll be able to maintain the one-to-one devices with no problem.”
Digital equipment purchases just weren’t for students, as Tempe Union also bought 700 LED monitors, 650 cameras, 675 headsets, 700 docking stations, and expanding the district’s internet bandwidth.
But Carranza said changes by the federal government in the way the Education Plus Up program is administered forced the district to hold off on spending $700,000 for “wireless infrastructure improvements” until it can reapply for a new grant under that program.
That change in federal procedures also prompted the district to move the funding of several positions to the district’s regular operations budget for the current school year, including a “COVID nurse,” “COVID admin support specialist” and “community response and intervention coordinator.”
The district also spent $166,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to help homeless students and their families, mainly with hotel vouchers as well as medical-related care but also for equipment at the district’s resource center for students without a home.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil told the board his administration is beginning to review measures “to help some of our families and see what that looks like today …so that we’re current with helping our families who need help.”
Carranza also said that the district is “exploring other grant opportunities that are available to address social emotional needs” that are being funded with pandemic money that eventually will run out.
Board member Berdetta Hodge also expressed concern about the long-term funding for the various general and special education teaching positions funded by pandemic relief money.
Noting there are “a lot of teachers that I find very valuable,” Hodge said, “I want to ensure we’re collecting the correct data to make sure these positions are seen for what they’re offering both general education and special education students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.