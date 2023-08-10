TU cracks down on student cellphone use

Tempe Union High School District students last week started the new school year with a new policy governing their use of cell phones on campus.
The new policy, which also applies to earbuds, smart watches and other “electronic signaling devices,” for forbids students from using phones during class, assemblies or other instructional activities – including field trips.
And they cannot take still or video recordings “that violate personal privacy.” Of course, they’re also banned from cheating with phones and other devices.
The new policy was enacted this year “to minimize distractions and interruptions to all instructional time,” the district told students in its updated policy manual.
“We haven’t had anything this formal around cell phones,” district spokeswoman Megan Sterling said, adding the administration created the new policy, which did not require governing board approval.
The new policy was praised by Katey McPherson, a Chandler educator and a strong advocate for students’ mental and emotional well-being across the state.
She has been campaigning for tighter controls both by parents and schools on the use of cellphones at both the elementary and high school level, pointing to a ream of studies about their adverse impact on students – especially where social media is concerned.
“This is an emerging topic everywhere,” McPherson said, adding many schools are “finally waking up that these are a problem.”
Kyrene School District also requires that students turn off and pack away all electronic devices, including cellphones and earbuds.
“Having all personal electronic devices off and packed away reduces disruptions to the learning environment,” the district policy states.
Tempe Union said the new policy is “based on the importance of this instructional time” and sets out times when cellphones can be used on campus.
Those times include before or after the school day begins, during lunch and between classrooms, during a state of emergency when students are allowed by the principal to contact parents, during activities permitted by a teacher and “during extended trips and sporting events.”
It also warns, “Students who violate the above guidelines shall be deemed to have created a disruption in the educational environment and shall be subject to disciplinary action.
“The severity of the disruption and whether other policies were also violated will determine the appropriate discipline," the policy notes, adding expulsion could ultimately occur for repeated violations or a single serious one.
For example, a device can be confiscated if used in a crime and police could be called in.
Otherwise, a student disobeying the policy will be reprimanded for a first defense while a second offense merits “detention and reflective practice.” Parents will be called in for a conference with a third offense and will be asked to come to the school to pick up the device if the student has committed a fourth offense.
The National Center for Biotechnical Information recently cited “a variety of cross-sectional, longitudinal and empirical studies” that it said “implicate smartphone and social media use in the increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior and suicidality among youth.”
“There is a dose–response relationship, and the effects appear to be greatest among girls,” the center said, warning social media “can affect adolescents’ self-view and interpersonal relationships through social comparison and negative interactions, including cyberbullying.”
“Moreover, social media content often involves normalization and even promotion of self-harm and suicidality among youth,” it said, warning that “high proportions of youth engage in heavy smartphone use and media multitasking, with resultant chronic sleep deprivation, and negative effects on cognitive control, academic performance and socioemotional functioning.”
“In the last decade, increasing mental distress and treatment for mental health conditions among youth in North America has paralleled a steep rise in the use of smartphones and social media by children and adolescents,” it said, stressing that more parental involvement at home as well as use policies are needed.
