TU addresses students’ academic proficiency

Tempe Union High School District has adopted a number of measures to address students’ academic proficiency in the wake of results from tests administered to freshmen and juniors last spring.
Juniors overall performed better in 2022-23 than the previous year in Arizona’s basic test of academic proficiency in English Language Arts and math.
But individual high school scores in the ACT test painted a different picture, according to data disclosed at a recent governing board meeting.
Likewise, results were a mixed bag in the ACT Aspire test of freshmen students’ proficiency in English Language Arts.
Kim Hilgers, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, broke down those results into four categories of student readiness for college: Those who exceeded standards, those who met them, those close to meeting them and those who need help.
Tempe Union’s percentage of students who far exceeded the readiness standards was well above the state average and slightly below the national average.
The percentage of all Tempe Union freshmen who met English Language Arts was slightly below the state and national averages.
Tempe Union’s percentage of freshmen needing help exceeded the national average but was well below the state’s.
The district’s average percentage of freshmen who were close to meeting standards was slightly below both the state and national averages.
On a high school level, Corona del Sol and Desert Vista’s averages of freshmen exceeding readiness standards for English were well above the national, state and district averages.
Conversely, the average percentage of Desert Vista and Corona freshmen needing help in that subject was below that of all three levels. Desert Vista had the lowest percentage.
The percentage of Mountain Pointe freshmen who exceeded ELA proficiency standards was below the national and district averages but was on par with Arizona’s.
Percentages of Mountain Pointe freshmen who met college readiness standards for English Language Arts or were close to meeting them roughly equaled or exceeded district, state and national averages.
The percentage of Mountain Pointe freshmen needing help was higher than the district and national averages but below the state average.
Data for the ACT tests taken by juniors across all six district schools and Tempe Union Online data showed various differences among in students’ command of English Language Arts, math and science.
For example, a composite of ACT scores showed the district improving by 2.6% last year over the prior year. Broken down by schools, Desert Vista juniors’ scores overall improved by 3.3% in that time while no change occurred at Mountain Pointe.
“We have consistent improvement across all schools,” said Hilgers.
“In Mountain Pointe, well, there’s no improvement,” she added. “There’s also no decline, so they just kind of stayed stagnant.”
Hilgers and Dr. Maja Aleksic, executive director of assessment, accountability and research, walked the board through data from tests taken by freshmen and juniors.
The data also provides more guidance in development by the administration and governing board of more accountability measurements and strategies to ensure more students’ academic.
The board and administrators devoted a second meeting to formulating those measurements and the academic goals for students, regardless of whether they plan to attend college or pursue a trade after graduation.
On Aug. 2, the board formally adopted its academic improvement goals for the new school year, which include increasing the number of students showing proficiency in the ACT ELA, math and science tests by 5% for all students and 10% for “marginalized students.”
The district also is committing to reductions in absence rates and completion of applications for federal financial aid for high education.
Board President Armando Montero last month praised the administration’s plan to discuss the district’s goals for improving student academic performance with the community and provide periodic reports on its progress.
“Student outcomes are what we are here to do,” Montero said, stressing the need for the administration to integrate measurements of the district’s success in improving student proficiency “structurally…into the operations and governance of this district.”
The data showed the district’s composite ACT score not only improved last school year over 2021-22 among juniors but also continued to exceed the statewide average for the third consecutive year.
That same trend continued at a district level for both math and English Language Arts but differed among individual schools.
In English Language Arts, the district’s percentage of students who demonstrated proficiency rose from 48% in 2021-22 to 54% last school year.
Among individual high schools, Desert Vista’s 74% average for proficiency not only increased from 67% the previous school year but towered over its counterparts.
Desert Vista and Corona del Sol, with a 68% average proficiency that rose six points from the previous year, were the only two high schools in Tempe Union where over half of students demonstrated proficiency in English Language Arts.
At Mountain Pointe, 45% pf juniors showed proficiency in ELA – up from 38% in 2021-22. Marcos de Niza scored the lowest at 34% and McClintock’s 41% proficiency score was unchanged from the previous school year.
Hilgers said the increased proficiency in English Language Arts is “a huge win because it’s really hard to show growth and improvement on standardized assessments.”
Math proficiency showed the same variations.
District-wide, Tempe Union surpassed the state average for proficiency in math for the second consecutive year and increased slightly over the previous year, according to the data.
While average math proficiency at Corona and Desert Vista exceeded the state benchmark, Mountain Pointe’s average fell slightly below.
Hilgers said a survey of juniors related to both the ACT test and the district’s efforts to prepare them for it showed that “overwhelmingly, students did feel they understood the importance of the ACT and how it applied to both their career and college choices.”
She said survey respondents “overwhelmingly” found the districts efforts to prepare them helpful.
“They really liked having class time devoted to ACT prep and so this is something that we have emphasized last year and I think we’ll continue to emphasize and share with teachers,” Hilgers said.
“Students do see a lot of value in spending some of that class time in preparing for the ACT,” she continued. “They did find the practice tests extremely helpful.”
In science, the percentage of Tempe Union juniors demonstrating proficiency increased from 29% in 2021-22 to 35% in 2022-23 – higher than the state’s 20% in 2021-22 and 22% last school year.
Science proficiency also was measured in terms of minimally, partially, highly proficient as well as proficient.
District-wide, 28% of all juniors were proficient in science and 7% highly proficient compared to 48% who were partially proficient and 17% who were minimally proficient.
Hilgers and Aleksic also produced data on graduation and dropout rates.
The district-wide dropout rate of 3% in 2022-23 returned to basically the 2020-21 level after spiking to 4.11% in 2021-22.
Dropout rates at all six Tempe Union districts fell last school year from the previous year, with Desert Vista showing a 1.34% rate and Mountain Pointe 3.18%.
Marcos de Niza and Tempe High led the district with dropout rates last year of 3.92% and 3.91%, respectively.
Hilgers said that going forward, “We need to have strong instructional leadership.
“Our leaders need to be able to go into classrooms to analyze instruction, be able to analyze instructional programs and have conversations about what they’re seeing and how to improve instruction.”
She said “teachers need to really manage their instructional time so that their instruction is including active engagement with their kids around what’s essential in their learning.
“They need to be extremely targeted and focused about the what and the how and to intervene daily.”
“I think we need to partner with our parents and communicating what our goals are with our community, letting our community know,” Hilgers added.
“Every quarter we might be communicating with you how we’re progressing on our goals and what we’re doing in terms of action plans, what we’ve seen and what we need to do to refine and to get better.
“But I think really when the whole organization inside and out is focused on student outcomes.”
Both board members Sarah James and Andres Barraza also expressed a desire for more measurements of academic progress among students in Career and Technical Education, or CTE, programs
Those programs put students on a path toward an industry certification and/or careers in professionals that don’t require a college or university degree.
According to the district, “7,000–9,000 students in the district enroll in our CTE classes each year. For students who complete their programs, over 75% of pass the State CTE Assessments, and over 40% earn industry credentials.”
Barraza called for more measurement of success rates for CTE students so that the board has a better understanding of how well the district prepares them for a career if they are not attending college.
