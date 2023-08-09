Speakers: Chandler Library materials ‘sexualize’ kids

Chandler Public Library Manager Rachelle Kuzyk says she raised two boys and, like most parents, was not looking forward to having “the talk” with them.
“That can be a really awkward conversation to have with your kids,” Kuzyk said.
But it was even more awkward to see five people speak out at the July 20 Chandler City Council meeting against some of the books and a program aimed at helping facilitate that discussion.
One parent called on Council to “stop the sexualization of our children.”
One of the books they pointed to was the illustrated “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, Gender and Sexual Health,” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s kind of a foundational sex education book that … the library has had it for years,” Kuzyk said. “I would assume almost every public library has a copy of it.”
Carly Morgan, a Queen Creek resident who was among the five speakers noted that the cover calls the book suitable for children 10 and older.
She said the book describes sex, shows images of people engaging in sex, discusses masturbation, homosexuality and shows images of naked bodies.
Kuzyk said it’s a great book for parents to use when it’s time to have the talk about sex with their children.
“I think that’s a parental decision, from family to family, as to when you think that your child is ready for the talk,” she said. “Some families may choose to have that conversation at the age of 10 years old. Others may choose to have it later.”
Another book that came under fire was “The Language of Seabirds” by Will Taylor. There are no illustrations in this story of two 12-year-old boys who are attracted to one another during a brief summer vacation.
“The main language of the seabirds is secrets,” said Cindy Barnes. “There’s no reason any book [that] has to do with anti-police or being secret with adults needs to be given to children under 18.”
Speakers also attacked Chandler Public Library’s writer-in-residence program.
Ocotillo resident Lois Shugarr objected to some of the books either written or suggested by the current author-in-residence, Mesa writer Sharon Skinner, and wanted to know if parents had any say in what books or games are on the library’s shelves.
The author-in-residence program is mostly for aspiring writers. It allows an established author to have a one-on-one session with them for insights into writing and the publishing world.
“It’s a great program,” said Chris McGinley, the branch manager of the Basha Library, the home of the writer-in-residence program. “Between the two authors, we’ve done a total of 168 appointments. In terms of scale, or just comparative to some of our other adult services programs, it is something that has been consistently attended and utilized.”
Shugarr objected to some of the books that Skinner listed on her personal website as good reads.
McGinley said those suggestions did not appear on any of the city’s web pages.
One of the recommendations was “Charles Manson’s Creepy Crawl: The Many Lives of America’s Most Infamous Family” by Jeffrey Melnick.
The book discusses the cultural impact Manson and his family had on the nation. It is not available at the Chandler Public Library.
Another book Shugarr cited was “Say the Right Thing: How to Talk about Identity, Diversity, and Justice.” The Chandler Library has two copies of that book.
Shugarr also pointed to Skinner’s own work, which is mostly fantasy fiction, and cited “Collars & Curses” and Skinner’s Healer’s Trilogy. The trilogy is about a young woman who can speak to animals. “Collars & Curses” is about werewolf and witch.
The writer-in-residence program is funded by a mini-grant from Arizona State Library, which chooses the author with input from the libraries.
Skinner has been a writer in residence in Scottsdale and Mesa libraries.
“Just the reviews that we’ve received on this program, it is one of our great programs,” McGinley said. “It’s real good luck for the library and the writers themselves, they love to do it.”
Kuzyk said some of the statements made by the five speakers were incorrect. Parents do not need a minor child to enter the children’s library. She said they don’t allow parents to use the computers in the children’s area for safety reasons.
She said the complaint about digital games was also misguided.
Kuzyk said the library’s recently opened Book & Board Lounge contains more than 150 board games but only a few hand-held digital games and few video games.
“I think that librarians do a good job of remaining neutral when it comes to the selection of material,” Kuzyk said. “Our own personal feelings don’t enter the equation.
“It’s simply that we are an access point for the information and it really is the consumer of the information that decides what’s appropriate for them.”
