Singing Chandler cop a ballpark anthem regular

Chandler Police Officer Tyler Service has a confession to make.
“I’m a bit of a nerd,” he said.
That part of his personality probably helps with his job as the school resource officer at Bogle Junior High. The middle schoolers can relate to his Captain America shield or Boba Fett helmet from “Star Wars.”
His path to law enforcement was not his first choice. Before he was patrolling streets, Service was on the stage earning applause for his performances.
That is something he continues to do when he can. The Arizona Diamondbacks asked him to sing the National Anthem before their July 4 game.
“I’ve done it over 20 times at the ballpark,” Service said. “In the last two years, I’ve done it on the Fourth of July, which has been really, really amazing. The Fourth of July is usually a packed game.
“And it’s the Fourth of July, singing the National Anthem. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Service said he grew up in Utah interested in two careers, performing and joining law enforcement. His first recorded performance was when he was 3 and he started acting when he was 8. He remains a member in good standing with the Actor’s Equity Association.
As a young man he traveled the country performing Broadway shows. It was after one of his shows a young woman came up to him and asked him out. They ended up getting married.
Once their daughter was born, Service and his wife talked about their future.
“I realized traveling around was really difficult, being gone a lot,” he said. “And so I needed something a little more at home, a little more stable. And the only other thing I ever wanted to be growing up was a police officer.”
Problem was that police departments were not hiring at that time. The nation was coming out of the financial crisis in 2008.
Eventually, the Mesa Police Department decided to take Service on as a reserve officer and put him through the academy.
One of the people he met there eventually helped bring him to Chandler.
Service patrolled streets for his first 10 years in Chandler. He’s been a school resource officer for the past three years.
“The school resource program is funded by the Department of Education in Arizona,” Service said. “So it’s a grant funded position, and what that means is we have certain requirements. Teaching is one of the requirements, we’re required 180 hours of law-related education.”
Service said teaching is actually one of the things he likes most about his current position. The subject can change. Some of the topics covered include cyber safety, the dangers of online predators, and vaping.
“I love it actually, a lot more than I thought I would,” Service said. “I’ll probably spend the rest of my career here. I have no plans on going anywhere.”
He said he does still miss the spotlight and the applause.
“I have friends that are still very successful, that are still doing it today,” Service said of his performance days.
“And yeah, you see their success and every once in a while you’re like, ‘Man, I could have done that.’ But I’ve never regretted my decision. Me and my wife, we made that decision together 14 years ago, and I have not regretted it since.”
So the performance at Chase Field before possibly tens of thousands of people will have to do. Service said he’s been asked if he might be available in late September to sing the National Anthem again.
“I go to the Diamondbacks game, because I love performing,” Service said. “So there’s still that bug. And when I retire, I’ll only be 55. So I could go back to if I wanted to. We’ll see what the future holds.”
