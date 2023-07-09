Shaky office vacancy rate not shaking city

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how America works.
Many workers who never considered an alternative began figuring out how to do their tasks at home. Many of them liked it.
Many companies with so many employees working from home realized they didn’t need as big an office, which meant saving money.
Cities are now adjusting to that post-COVID world.
“Historically, our average office user was looking at 50,000 square feet of space,” said Micah Miranda, Chandler’s economic development director. “Now it’s smaller than that.”
Miranda said Chandler’s office vacancy rate increased 2% in May to 17.8%. That’s more than 5% higher than the five-year average of 12.1%.
Commercial real estate research firm CommercialEdge reported in May that office vacancy rates vary wildly across the country, but new rents still rose.
“The national office vacancy rate in May was 17%,” it said. “U.S. office vacancy rates have climbed more rapidly in tech markets in recent months, with some of the highest rates recorded in Austin (20.67%), Denver (20.24%), San Francisco (20.05%) and Seattle (19.53%).
“Nationally, 116.2 million square feet of new office inventory were under construction at the end of May, representing 1.8% of existing stock,” CommercialEdge continued.
In Chandler, Miranda said, there’s no reason to panic.
“Are we completely rethinking our strategy? No, not at this time,” he said. “And the reason why is we’re starting to see an uptick in the number of office leads we’re receiving over the course of the past few years. … They’re smaller leads, so it’s not necessarily pushing us to completely rethink our office strategy.”
That doesn’t mean the city isn’t making adjustments.
Miranda said one thing his team is trying to do is urge owners of smaller office buildings on older arterial streets to consider redevelopment.
While the vacancy rate for office leases in Chandler is 17.8%, the vacancy rate for medical offices is only 2%.
Miranda said many offices could be converted into use by dentists or doctors, lowering the overall amount of available office space and giving owners a better chance to sign a lease.
CommercialEdge’s report noted that nationally, “While many office projects have been canceled or placed on indefinite hold, life science properties have remained attractive to investors.
“Even as investment in the industry has cooled in the last year, demand for new lab space has stayed solid, as the property type is immune to remote work and, for the most part, is purpose-built,” it said.
Miranda said Chandler has about 11.9 million square feet of office space.He said that in the past year, they only delivered leases on 18,000 square feet. New office space that is currently under construction totals about 16,000 square feet.
Chandler is actually doing better than other Valley communities.
Cushman & Wakefield MarketBeat reported in the first quarter of 2023 that the Phoenix metropolitan area had an office vacancy rate of 25%. That continues a decline that took off once the pandemic began.
Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said the recovery from the pandemic is taking a lot longer than he expected. But, he’s still hopeful that a recovery is on the horizon and expects to see more normal numbers in the next 24 months.
“One of the other major trends we’re observing on this longer duration recovery is the flight to quality is absolutely happening,” Camacho said. “So your tenants that were in a minus space are moving to the most amenitized spaces in the Valley.”
Camacho said companies that are renting office space want more. They want buildings that have gyms for their employees with plenty of restaurants close by.
Since demand is down and vacancies are up, companies can be picky.
Cushman & Wakefield said the Valley’s overall vacancy rate was around 16% in 2019, and has increased every year since. It was 18% in 2020, 22% in 2021, and 24% last year.
Camacho said no one can predict the future, but that it is likely companies will be using smaller offices going forward. He said many found their employees like flex time, and the ability to work from home. So, they are downsizing to address that wish.
The Phoenix market had negative absorption rates in all three types of buildings (A, B, and C). That means more businesses gave up space than new businesses rented or bought.
“The Phoenix market recorded negative absorption of 969,236 square feet for all building classes in Q1 2023,” the Cushman & Wakefield report said. “Class A buildings had negative absorption of 206,076 square feet, Class B buildings had negative absorption of 702,651 square feet, and Class C buildings had negative absorption of 60,509 sf as mid-tier office buildings continue to underperform.
“Despite the overall negative absorption in the Phoenix office market, demand remains strong in several established office hubs, including the Camelback Corridor, which has not recorded a quarter of negative absorption since 2021. South Scottsdale also continued its streak of positive absorption, netting three positive quarters in a row.
The average price per square foot has also increased, going from $28.61 in the fourth quarter of 2022, to $28.84 in the first quarter of this year.
Cushman & Wakefield said the average price per square foot in its Price/Chandler/Gilbert region early this year was $28.59.
“So we’ve got a path forward,” Miranda said. “We just know it’s going to take a little bit of time to absorb some of the space coming back on the market.”
