Record city budget includes tax break

Chandler residents will likely receive a cut to their primary property tax rate for the eighth straight year.
The four members of City Council who in March wanted to leave the rate the same now say they are comfortable with a reduction because they’ve seen the entire proposed budget and have a better understanding of the city’s finances.
“At the time we took the poll, I felt like … we were taking pieces of the budget,” said Councilwoman Jane Poston, one of the four who had suggested no cut. “Having looked at the budget in whole and looking at the money we have – and the money that’s there – I would like to reconsider lowering that property tax rate.”
The cut is minor and most residents should expect their property tax bills will actually increase a few dollars because of the higher valuation of their homes.
One reason for the brighter optimism about the city’s finances is Intel’s recent update on its massive construction project.
Dawn Lang, the city’s deputy city manager and chief financial officer, said Intel’s first fab plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and the second at the end of 2025. That means the additional tax revenue the city has realized since construction started because of the workers in town should continue for a couple more years.
Council was originally told construction could wrap up as soon as the end of this year.
Council spent most of an April 28 study session diving into the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The $1.656-billion spending plan is about 22% over last year. Just under $800 million of the budget covers general operating expenses while over $850 million is for capital improvement projects approved by voters.
“We’ve always had a culture of planning ahead. We are deliberate, thoughtful, and creative with how we approach community needs,” said City Manager Josh Wright. “This approach enables us to do things other cities can sometimes only dream about, but also requires financial discipline and stewardship.”
Three factors are driving the higher numbers.
First, inflation has driven up the costs of all the capital improvement projects. It also means people are paying more for goods, which means higher sales tax revenue is coming to the city.
Second, the city still has unspent grants totaling about $20 million from various pandemic relief programs.
The other factor is the revenue generated by Intel’s Ocotillo campus construction. City officials are trying to take advantage of that revenue because they know it will end soon and that by making huge investments now, they hope it will save money in the future.
The all-day budget meeting on April 28 gave a chance to each department head to explain the new programs or services that are included in the proposed budget.
Council is scheduled to approve the budget on a first vote on May 25 and then a final vote on June 15.
Council seemed agreeable to most of what was in the budget.
The one exception, other than the property tax rate, involved an accounting trick with employment numbers.
Vice Mayor Matt Orlando, among other council members, expressed their displeasure with listing some employees as one-time expenses instead of ongoing costs.
Wright said it’s something the city administration does if it isn’t sure positions can be sustained in future budgets so those jobs are listed as one-time expenses before they eventually are made permanent.
Orlando said he was tired of voting for these one-time expenses annually and that the city should convert them to ongoing costs.
Here is a look at some of the new services or one-time payments being considered:
• At least $72 million will be used to pay off Chandler’s unfunded liability to Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. City officials are still awaiting confirmation of the final number.
• One potential hot-button topic is $777,000 to study an extension to runway 4R/22L at the airport. In the past there was strong opposition by neighbors to extending either runway.Neighbors reportedly fear it would mean jumbo passenger jets coming to their neighborhood. It does not. It would allow larger private and corporate jets to utilize the airport, officials have said.
• $40,000 would be used to bring back Airport Days, which gives people a chance to tour Chandler Airport. The tours were suspended during the pandemic.
• $6.6 million for an environmental cleanup on the south side of the airport’s runways.
• The city plans to add a bookmobile that will travel to all parts of Chandler.
• The Fire Department wants $100,000 for an ambulance feasibility study update. Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins said there is a lot of turbulence in that market right now, and even though the city recently entered a new agreement with a private company, he said it’s best to be prepared in case the city starts its own ambulance service.
• The Fire Department also wants eight new roving employee positions to cover for vacations, sick days, training days and other needs.
• The Police Department is asking for money to fund a school resource officer. The goal is to have an SRO at every high school and middle school in Chandler. One middle school does not have a full-time SRO.
• Chandler Police also want to fund various civilian positions, such as public information officer and polygraph examiner. That way officers currently in those roles could be returned to patrols, where the department continues to struggle to find qualified applicants.
• The Housing Department wants a full-time commercial and residential code inspector to focus on downtown.
• $5.3 million to spruce up the downtown alleys. Also included is a proposed redesign of A.J. Chandler Park, which would cost $750,000.
• The Multi-gen Expansion at Tumbleweed Park is budgeted at $18.2 million. City officials said in March that it will cost closer to $28 million. There is another $11.7 million budgeted for other improvements at Tumbleweed, which is not fully built out yet.
• Chandler is adding five new full-time employees to manage the new softball fields being built at Tumbleweed. They will cost a total $494,606.
• The city expects the protected bike lanes on Frye Road to cost more than $4.1 million. Most of that is being paid for with grants.
• Chandler wants to add a tourism marketing coordinator position to bring more visitors to the city. That cost is about $117,000.
• A lot of the money is going toward water infrastructure. The city plans to spend $54.4 million for improvements to the water treatment plant and another $10.2 million for improvements at the water production facility. Over $29.4 million would fund main and valve replacements and nearly $3.9 million for the construction and rehabilitation of water wells. Then there’s $29.8 million for improvements at the water reclamation facility.
The big-ticket item is a $71.7 sewer assessment and rehabilitation project. In total, the city plans to spend over $246 million on improving its water infrastructure. That’s about 29% of the entire $850 million capital improvement budget.
During the presentation, Budget Manager Matt Dunbar said it is likely the city will raise its utility rates in 2024. That process will likely begin in January and the new rates will start with the next fiscal year, which would be July of 2024.
