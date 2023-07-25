Rebuilt Galveston to become ‘21st century school’

Chandler Unified School District officials showed off what they called a school for the 21st century at the July 12 governing board meeting.
The district plans to rebuild Galveston Elementary School with hopes that it will be ready for students by the fall break of 2024.
The plans were influenced by months of meetings with community members and a desire to rethink conventional approaches to education.
“I think Galveston is going into a building that the community can be proud of; that can offer 21st century learning,” Superintendent Frank Narducci said.
The new Galveston will be the district’s third two-story elementary school, joining Hull and Basha.
Galveston grades 1 through 3 will be on the first floor, and grades 4-6 on the second with very wide hallways on both floors with spaces for students to hang out.
There will be no one single library or media center. Instead, there will be multiple “literacy rooms” with books that are appropriate for the students in the classrooms nearby.
The campus would have three buildings. The first is administration, which will act as a gateway to the rest of the campus. It will have security upgrades and be where the nurse’s office is located.
The second is the largest and where the classrooms are. Both pre-K and kindergarten classrooms are attached as one-story components to the main learning area for grades 1-through-6.
Each grade level is essentially in its own learning area where three classes can interact. Each will have its own literacy room, which will be similar to a library or media center.
The school will have a capacity of 750, but there is room to expand with four planned flex classrooms.
The third building will house the multi-purpose area that can host community events, performances, and sports.
Attached to the main multi-purpose area is the eating area and kitchen. There will be a divider separating the two large rooms that can be opened up if additional space is needed.
Narducci said one thing this design will allow is that physical education classes can take place at the same time lunch is being served.
The multi-purpose room will have its own public entrance so if members of the community are using it they will not need to walk through the entire campus.
The Chandler CARE Center at Galveston will remain, virtually the same as it is today. It will just be a lot closer to the campus, but there will be a fence between them for security reasons.
Saravanan Bala of Orcutt-Winslow, the principal architect for the project, said, “One thing I’ll say is, this is a very engaged community. And that comes through in every bit of what I’m going to show you tonight.”
There is one area that community leaders liked about the current school they wanted to make sure was included in the new one:
“One of the big assets right now with the current Galveston, the community focused on courtyard space,” Bala said. “And there’s some nice features with it in the current school.
“So the new design builds on those without losing the feel of indoor-outdoor connected school.”
One of those outdoor spaces will be an amphitheater next to the multi-purpose room. Next to the cafe there will be an outdoor dining space students can use when the weather allows.
“Each of the learning spaces has meaningful outdoor space adjacent to it that can be programmed to use for a variety of options,” Bala said.
Narducci said they expect growth in the northern part of the city now that they are done expanding south, because the more affordable homes are located in that half of the city.
That was one of the reasons why district officials chose to rebuild Galveston, he said.
Another reason is that the City of Chandler is investing in the area, with plans to improve Gazelle Meadows Park and street improvements.
“Galveston’s a unique community,” Narducci said. “It’s a square mile, the city is making big investments in that area. There’s a very strong allegiance in that square mile.”
Galveston students will continue to learn in current classrooms while the new school is being built where the athletic fields are now.
Once the new school opens, the current school will be demolished to make way for new athletic fields.
