Prop 400 delay threatens major city projects

The current extension of Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax in Maricopa County that funds major transportation projects, does not expire until the end of 2025.
But that doesn’t mean the delay in slating the first step toward another extension isn’t already causing problems for Maricopa County and Chandler.
“The reason why this plan is so important – that we move forward with the plan as it was approved – (is) the region spent so many countless hours… to craft this plan and we got unanimous support for it,” said Jason Crampton, Chandler’s senior transportation planner.
Crampton was speaking about the regional transportation plan put together by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
Some of the projects in that plan are not being built now because they will take years to complete and officials don’t know if they will have the money to pay for them because the tax extension is in limbo.
Crampton was among the officials who discussed Valley transportation at a Chandler Chamber of Commerce event on May 5.
Maricopa County voters approved Proposition 400 in the 1980s to fund major transportation projects in the county. At the start, it was used to finish I-10 and build the other highways that have come since then, including the Price Loop 101 and San Tan Loop 202 freeways in Chandler.
The tax must be renewed by voters every 20 years. So far, they have extended it each time they got to vote on it.
However, there is the first hurdle.
Unlike every other county in the state, Maricopa must first get the state Legislature’s approval to ask voters to approve the sales tax. Other counties can just put it on their ballot.
The thinking is that many residents from other counties do a lot of visiting and shopping in Maricopa County, so the sales tax impacts them too.
Last year there was a bipartisan agreement to put the extension question on the ballot but, in a move that surprised nearly everyone, outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed it.
Now, there is a much-more conservative Legislature that needs to approve it again. And many GOP lawmakers don’t want the tax to fund any light rail projects.
So far, there is not a path to it getting approved.
The tax has been responsible for eliminating years off the drawing board for some major projects.
“Mayors were told by ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) it would take 60 years to build the initial Loop 101,” said Audra Koester Thomas, the transportation planning manager for MAG.
She said that is how long it would have taken to get the funding at the time.
“I’ll do the math for you: the Loop 101 would not have been completed as of today had we not established that dedicated half-cent sales tax.”
Thomas said at the time Prop. 400 was passed, it was unique but that “it is now the model for delivering transportation investment locally throughout the country.”
Crampton said not having Prop. 400 extended will mostly impact Chandler’s arterial streets.
Most of the funding is planned to improve intersections that will become bottlenecks, mostly in northern areas.
Some projects planned for the Chandler area that are now at risk include widening Loop 101 between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 Red Mountain to ease the bottlenecks during rush hour; widening the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway from Price Road to Interstate 10.
Other road widening projects that are threatened include: Elliot Road from the Price Freeway to Alma School Road; Warner Road from the freeway to McQueen Road; Ray Road between Alma School to McQueen; Chandler Boulevard between Arizona Avenue and McQueen; Germann Road between (Arizona and Cooper Road; Alma School from Chandler Boulevard to Pecos Road; Alma School between Germann and Queen Creek Road and eventually to Ocotillo Road; and Kyrene Road from Chandler Boulevard to the Loop 202.
The tax also funds bus service, including express buses. If Prop. 400 is not extended, the city will either have to tackle those projects on its own or they won’t happen.
County Supervisor Jack Sellers, who represents the Chandler region, said the Valley’s road infrastructure has been a key factor in attracting businesses to the region. He said without Prop. 400, it’s unlikely Intel would be in Chandler.
“These things don’t happen overnight,” Sellers said.
“A big part of the success has been because we’ve had infrastructure plans in place for the past 40 years that has made our lifestyle an attraction for people and outstanding companies to move here. But now, we may be putting all this long-term effort at risk.”
Floyd Roehrich, the deputy director of ADOT, said roads in Arizona are not in great shape.
“Don’t call us with the things we’re are doing bad. We know,” Roehrich said.
He said funding to replace roads and bridges continues to fall and the situation gets worse each year.
Crampton also spoke of other transportation needs in Chandler.
The big upcoming project is the protected bicycle lanes on Frye Road. He said they have heard from city residents, they want to ride bikes but don’t feel safe. So this is the first step to addressing that.
The bike lanes will be protected with barriers on Frye from about Alma School to the Paseo Trail. This is designed to give cyclists using the Paseo Trail safe access to downtown.
Crampton also provided an update on the city’s new Flex transit program, which is run similar to Uber in that residents can get a ride through an app.
There were more than 21,000 rides provided since the program began in July of last summer. The program is for a specific part of South Chandler that does not have regular bus service.
Crampton said many of the riders are students who are using it to get either to or from school.
“People do like the service,” Crampton said. “We did a survey to ask them about it and 97% said they would be very disappointed or somewhat disappointed if the service went away.”
