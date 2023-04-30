Perry senior creates lasting tribute to her school

Perry High School art teacher Lorena DeCristofaro used one word multiple times to describe the hallways of her school.
“Sterile.”
Thanks to Perry High’s Capstone project, the walls are a little less sterile today. Senior Aliya Carnahan painted a 40-foot long mural outside DeCristofaro’s classroom so she could get a fine arts seal attached to her diploma when she graduates in May.
Capstone projects are major undertakings by students who want to demonstrate what they’ve learned in exchange for getting an enhanced diploma.
“I spent probably three times as many hours, like 100 to 125, maybe, than I needed to,” Aliya said. She calls the mural, which includes the school’s motto of “Pride, Purpose, Progress.”
To qualify for a Capstone seal on the diploma, the student must demonstrate the culmination of skills and knowledge gained through their academic career by completing a long-term, multi-faceted project.
Aliya calls the mural her baby because it took her nine months to complete. In addition to actually painting it, she had to get the necessary approvals from the school and Chandler Unified School District.
There were also obstacles to overcome, the most noticeable being a fire safety box in the middle of her mural space that she was told could not be altered.
DeCristofaro said the mural has been a welcome addition to the campus.
“I’ve been trying to get walls beautified in the building since I’m an art teacher, and also a graphic designer and a fashion designer,” DeCristofaro said. “I like beauty. I like color, I like style. And it was a little too sterile for my taste.”
She said she spoke to Aliya last year about the possibility, something she could do during her senior year. When they announced a fine arts seal being available for a Capstone project, that got the momentum going.
Aliya could only work on the mural for a couple of hours, because DeCristofaro needed to be there with her after school.
“I see a lot of smiles from people as they pass, and that was kind of the goal,” Aliya said.
Of course, art being very subjective, not everyone is a fan. She said she has heard from some “haters.”
Her mural is mostly nature, with a field of flowers and trees. There are eyeballs in many of the flowers.
“I kind of saw it as like the eye of each person is unique,” Aliya said. “I did it with each eye is a different color – like none are the same. I tried to do it so students walking through the hall, like no students are the same.
“ So just to represent something like diversity, and I just thought the eyes look cool.”
DeCristofaro said now that Perry has its first mural, she is hoping more will be coming as other students consider pursuing a Capstone fine arts seal.
Aliya says she may not be done with murals.
“I’m possibly lined up for another mural I’m doing over the summer for a gentleman in Maricopa,” she said. “He likes cars.”
She said if she’s getting paid, she might be able to do up to three a year.
But Aliya said her ultimate goal is not to paint murals.
“I was thinking more like animation, like movies, cartoons,” Aliya said.
