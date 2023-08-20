Major leadership change shakes up Tempe Union

For only the second time in six years, a Tempe Union governing board will be looking for a new chief executive following the superintendent's surprise “retirement."
Following a 50-minute closed-door meeting on Aug. 9 that had been scheduled on short notice after another executive session on Aug. 7, the Governing Board accepted Dr. Kevin Mendivil’s resignation and appointed Dr. Stacia Wilson as interim superintendent.
Wilson, who as associate superintendent was the district’s second in command, is a product of the Tempe Union High School and Tempe Elementary school districts who has spent virtually her entire 26-year education career in Tempe Union.
She started as an English teacher at Desert Vista High in 1997 after earning her bachelor’s degree in English secondary education the previous year from Hampton University. She also holds a master’s degree and doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
According to a statement by the district last week, the board will conduct a search and provide details later.
The last time a governing board in the district conducted such a search following then-Superintendent Kenneth Baca’s announcement that he would be leaving after the 2017-18 school year, the board opted to look for candidates within Tempe Union’s administration.
Baca left his seven-year position in Tempe Union to become the superintendent of Madison School District in Phoenix and retired in spring 2021.
The board likely will be choosing a permanent successor to Mendivil before the November 2024 election, when three seats of its five seats will be on the ballot.
At least one current member, Berdetta Hodge, indicated she won’t be running again; she made that announcement after winning a seat on the Tempe City Council last year. Also up for reelection are board President Armando Montero and member Sarah James.
It was James who, at least publicly, may have started the chain of events that prompted Mendivil to abruptly retire well before his contract would be up for renewal next June.
During an Aug. 2 meeting, James turned a relatively routine review of Mendivil’s proposed performance pay goal this semester into a polite but tense debate when she asked that it be revised to more closely align with new academic performance goals that the board is scheduled to vote on today, Aug. 16.
The proposed academic performance goals were formulated last month by the board and the administration in the wake of results from ACT tests taken last school year by all freshmen and juniors.
While those scores showed district-wide improvement over the 2021-22 ACT results, they also showed wide disparities in student achievement among the district’s six campuses and online program.
For example, in English Language Arts, Desert Vista and Corona del Sol were the only two schools where over half of all juniors showed proficiency in English Language Arts while only slightly more than a third of Marcos de Niza juniors showed proficiency in English.
Even greater disparities appeared in results for student subgroups broken down by race and disabilities.
Results showed that 75% of Native American juniors were not proficient in math. Other percentages showing a lack of proficiency included: Hispanics, 68%; students with disabilities, 94%; English language learners, 96%; and African Americans, 80%.
For English Language Arts, while 46% of all district students showed they were not proficient, twice that many English learners were not proficient.
A lack of proficiency in English for other “marginalized” groups included 90% of students with disabilities compared to 43% of students who are not disabled; 76% of Native Americans, 59% of Hispanics and 67% of African Americans.
Mendivil had proposed as his performance pay goal to come up with a way to measure the district’s progress on achieving the new academic performance goals. Measuring progress throughout the year has been a major concern of the board since the ACT results were disclosed.
The proposed district goals include elevating both freshmen and junior overall test results in the 2023-24 ACT assessments by 5% and increasing those student subgroups’ overall scores by 10%.
The district-wide goals for teachers and staff also call for reducing chronic absenteeism and increasing the number of students who apply for college aid by completing FAFSA application.
Under the terms of his contract, which had run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024, Mendivil earned a base annual salary of $210,000 that was supplemented by $5,000 annually for membership fees in various professional organizations such as the Arizona School Administrators Association as well as “involvement in the community.”
His performance pay totaled up to $15,000 a year. In addition to standard benefits like health and disability insurance, the contract also provides an $800 monthly motor vehicle allowance.
James argued that Mendivil’s performance goal be more closely aligned with the district academic achievement goals.
“We’re going to hold our staff and teachers accountable for and I think there are things that we can look at as superintendent, you can dig into and help push along between now and December,” James told Mendivil at the Aug. 2 meeting, continuing a discussion they apparently had been having in private sometime earlier.
Although her position was contested by at least one board member, Andres Barraza, James seemed open to compromise, stating that even a reduction in absentee rates would be appropriate for Mendivil to list as a performance goal for this semester.
Mendivil appeared at times to balk, saying that implementing the district goals themselves would be a time-consuming process.
“I don’t want to scare them off because this is something very new to them,” he said at one point.
Montero had tried to move the entire conversation into an executive session and partly succeeded by convening a closed-door session on Aug. 7.
Mendivil may have already decided to quit by the time the board held its second session Aug. 9 since he was not at that meeting before members voted to go behind closed doors.
Board members are not allowed by law to discuss the contents of executive sessions.
In a release issued after that meeting, the district quoted Montero as stating ““We appreciate Dr. Mendivil’s long-time commitment to the students and employees of our district.
“After a 37-year career in education, we wish him all the best in his much deserved retirement,” Montero said. “All five board members have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Dr. Wilson to keep the District moving forward in the right direction.”
Mendivil joined TUHSD in 2014 and served in several different roles prior to becoming superintendent in 2018. Previously he had been a special education teacher, school principal and human resources director for Mesa Public Schools.
“As I prepare to embark on the next chapter of my life, I leave with the utmost confidence that the future of Tempe Union is bright and will be in good hands,” said Mendivil said in the district’s release, adding:
“The leadership team for whom I have been privileged to work with consists of capable and caring individuals who share my passion for educational excellence and for improved student outcomes.”
A Desert Vista teacher from 1997 to 2007, Wilson became assistant principal of activities in 2007, then assistant principal of academics in 2013, and then principal in 2015 until 2018, when she became associate superintendent.
Mendivil is the second superintendent in the East Valley to abruptly resign this summer.
Two months ago, Dr. Dawn Foley resigned as superintendent of the Higley Unified School District only months after the board had extended her contract.
