Kyrene readies $19.5M bond sale as new bond election nears

Planning an array of security and other improvements to its campuses, Kyrene School District is poised this fall to sell the remaining $19.5 million of the $116.95 million bond issue voters approved in 2017.
At the same time, district supporters are ramping up their campaign to win voter approval of a new $161 million bond issue and $6.5 million capital budget override in the all-mail Nov. 7 election that will begin Oct. 11. Voters have until Oct. 10 to register for that election.
That vote will be critical to the district’s plans to spend $36.7 million next school year on capital improvements. The lion’s share of that amount will go to campus construction projects while new buses and improvements to the district headquarters complex also are involved.
Chris Herrmann, associate superintendent and chief financial officer, on Aug. 22 laid out for the governing board the administration’s plans for spending the $19.5 million.
He reminded the board of the challenge the district confronts with its 25 campuses.
“The types and amounts of annual projects often can be quite large for a district our size as the average age of our 25 school campuses is now over 35 years,” Herrmann said, noting projects are reviewed multiple times before they are scheduled for funding.
In all, the district has 2.56 million square feet of space to maintain across 350 acres.
He added that voter support for the capital override, formally called District Additional Assistance, and the bond issue is critical because if “we had to rely just on the state funding as the only way to pay for capital projects, that scenario would look very different from what Kyrene is able to do for our students and facilities today.”
Herrmann and Michael LaValle, a public finance expert with the Stifel investment banking company, also said Kyrene is in an ideal position to sell the bonds at a lower interest rate than most districts because it is only one of five school districts in Arizona with a AAA credit rating.
“This equates to lower borrowing costs for our community when that money has to be paid back,” Herrmann said, adding that Kyrene’s credit rating also shows voters that the district “has a strong financial health and has also been good stewards of taxpayer money.”
But Herrmann stressed that the bond sale this October will cover only a little more than half the district’s anticipated $30.94 million in capital projects planned for the 2024-25 school year.
“If we were not able to secure the bond authorization, we would have to rely on the capital funding provided by the state … that only provides a fraction of the funding versus what we received from our bonds and capital overrides today,” he said.
Capital spending in 2024-25 totals $36.7 million and breaks down into three board categories.
Those categories include: “maintaining schools” at a cost of just under $31 million; nearly $3.1 million to upgrade the district’s aging school bus fleet; and $2.7 million for improvements to the grounds and buildings on the district’s headquarters.
Kyrene’s Ben Furlong Education Complex at Kyrene and Warner roads comprises 12 buildings on 18 acres. It is anchored by the district administration building, constructed in 1989, and a bus depot built in 1986.
The district in the current school year is undertaking $6.2 million in improvements to the district administration building forcing the governing board to meet for the time being once a month at Kyrene de las Brisas Elementary School in Chandler and once a month virtually.
The nearly $31 million projects covered in the “maintain schools” category include:
Technology spending has totaled $6.8 million in both the previous and current school years and covers broad array of expenses that include software and licenses as well as network infrastructure and classroom equipment.
“Because of the age of our buildings, there are some upcoming sizable projects that … require some pretty large ongoing repairs and maintenance,” Herr-mann said.
As for the bond sale and the cost of that borrowing, Kyrene’s exceptionally high credit rating will soften the blow on taxpayers even with the steady increase in interest rates, Herrmann said.
“We have such high credit ratings that impact from having higher interest rates should be cushioned a lot more than districts that don’t have higher ratings and would have more of that higher borrowing cost,” he said.
He said the bigger impact on the district is inflationary pressure on the cost of projects.
“Inflation has probably been a bigger area and some of the price escalations have probably been a bigger factor for us in our ability to stretch those dollars as far as we can,” Herrmann said.
“It’s been very common to see some pretty high inflationary numbers in the world of construction,” he continued, “which makes it harder to keep up with all the projects that we want to do with the defined amount of money that we can sell.”
